Arsenal consider rivalling Chelsea for summer signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Arsenal will consider rivalling Chelsea for the signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

Erik ten Hag's future could hinge on how much money he is given to spend by Manchester United this summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Italy's Gianluca Di Marzio provides an update on the future of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen

Two-time world darts champion Peter Wright hit out at pundit and former pro Chris Mason over suggestions Chris Dobey was worthy of a place in Premier League Darts this year.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Bayern Munich considered a move for struggling Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk at the tail end of the January transfer window.

Wayne Rooney is reportedly eyeing a return to management in Saudi Arabia after he was sacked by Birmingham City last month.

Manchester City look set to compete with Barcelona to sign Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich.

Borussia Dortmund have admitted it will be 'very, very difficult' to sign Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho permanently after his loan finishes.

Image: Manchester United Jadon Sancho has rejoined Borussia Dortmund on loan

Strasbourg fans continued to protest against Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly in their Ligue 1 clash with PSG on Friday.

Yves Bissouma tested positive for malaria during his time at the AFCON tournament, it has been confirmed by Mali's head coach Eric Chelle.

Peter Wright has apologised to Chris Dobey after a war of words which saw 'Snakebite' describe the Masters as a 'Mickey Mouse' event.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Croatian heavyweight Agron Smakici was the sparring partner who cut Tyson Fury that delayed his undisputed showdown with Oleksandr Usyk.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyson Fury goaded Oleksandr Usyk in a message to his fans as he confirmed his undisputed fight with the Ukrainian has been rescheduled for May 18

Chelsea duo Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez have deleted their Twitter accounts after receiving abuse in the wake of their side's defeat to Liverpool.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

Gareth Southgate was in the stands to watch Jordan Henderson make his Ajax debut on Saturday night as the 33-year-old midfielder completed his swift return to European football in a feisty 1-1 draw with PSV Eindhoven.

THE ATHLETIC

Duncan McGuire's transfer to Blackburn Rovers from Orlando City is once again on the verge of collapsing due to a Blackburn error in registering the player.

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon left the stadium on crutches after being forced off against Luton Town in "a lot of pain" with what looked to be an ankle injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Newcastle and Luton

Sean Dyche will be banned from the touchline for Everton's Premier League trip to Manchester City after picking up a third booking of the season.

Antonio Rudiger will be in the squad for Real Madrid against rivals Atletico Madrid despite fears over a thigh injury.

SUNDAY MAIL

Aberdeen are set to appoint an interim boss until the summer - with Neil Warnock one of three candidates being discussed.

THE SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Neil Warnock is inching closer to a sensational appointment as Aberdeen boss after the club decided to appoint an 'interim' coach until the end of the season.