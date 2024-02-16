England keen to ward off Ghana by handing Man Utd's Kobbie Mainoo U21 call as Wilfried Zaha eyes Premier League return - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

Young Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo is set to earn his first call-up to the England U21 side next week as the FA attempts to stave off interest in him from Ghana.

Sevilla will not be turning Hannibal Mejbri's loan move from Manchester United into a permanent deal because of concerns over his attitude since arriving in Spain.

The latest set of Opta global rankings has seen Manchester United placed outside the top 20 in 22nd spot, below the likes of PSV Eindhoven and Real Sociedad. Manchester City top the list ahead of Real Madrid and Inter Milan, and then Liverpool and Arsenal.

Sao Paulo midfielder Pablo Mata, who has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, West Ham and Fulham, says the Premier League is "a league that we dream of".

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson is certain Mo Salah will leave the club this summer and make a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Chelsea supporters travelling back from Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester City have been warned by police that Avanti West Coast are planning to cancel the final train back to London, which is scheduled for 8:15pm, and they will have to make alternative transport arrangements.

Napoli's dreadful Serie A title defence could see their squad torn apart in the summer, most likely under new management, with Victor Osimhen the prized transfer for many of Europe's top clubs.

Wilfried Zaha is being courted by a number of Premier League clubs as rumours swirl in Turkey that he wants to return to England after only one season with Galatasaray.

Jurgen Klopp has issued a ringing endorsement of Xabi Alonso's credentials to become the next Liverpool manager, describing the Bayer Leverkusen boss as the "stand-out" coach among the new generation.

Potential Everton owners 777 Partners have been asked to provide further information on how they intend to fund the club by the Premier League, which is leading to increased levels of frustration at the US-based company.

Simona Halep has sued a Canadian nutritional company for around £8m in damages, claiming the contamination of one of their supplements was responsible for a failed doping test which led to a four-year ban.

Pep Guardiola has hit back at Gary Neville's claim that Manchester City are boring, claiming his side's achievements will never be forgotten by the football world.

Oliver Glasner is standing by to answer Crystal Palace's call to become their next manager, with Roy Hodgson expected to step aside after his latest health scare. Paddy McCarthy is expected to be in charge on Monday against Everton though.

Former Crystal Palace academy player Michael Boateng has appeared in court over the seizure of £1m worth of crystal meth earlier in the week - he was remanded in custody until March 15.

Teenagers Ethan Williams and Louis Jackson, along with 20-year-old midfielder Toby Collyer, were given the chance to train with Manchester United's first-team squad by Erik ten Hag this week.

Shane Lowry has revealed messages in a Ryder Cup group chat warned LIV Golf defectors Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton not to have anything negative to say about other tours as others did in the early days of the Saudi-backed breakaway.

Eden Hazard has revealed Chelsea was not at the top of the list of Premier League clubs he wanted to join in 2012 and thoughts of a U-turn only started when the club won their first Champions League crown.

Fulham winger Willian has revealed he wants to become an agent after his playing career comes to an end, to try and help young players avoid the mistakes so many make.

Nottingham Forest are set to find out next week the date they will face their crucial hearing over the Premier League's charge for breaking financial regulations.

The ECB has turned down a proposal from Lalit Modi, founder of the Indian Premier League, to buy the Hundred and fund it through private investment. Modi is said to value the tournament at around £800m.

Barry Ferguson thinks Rangers striker Kemar Roofe is in the last-chance saloon at Ibrox because of his spotty injury record since moving to the club.