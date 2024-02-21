Thomas Tuchel open to Premier League return after Bayern Munich exit confirmed - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Thomas Tuchel is open to a Premier League return after Bayern Munich confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Manchester United fear Luke Shaw could miss the rest of the season after suffering a recurrence of a leg muscle injury in last weekend's win at Luton.

Harry Kane is reportedly at the centre of a dressing room chasm at Bayern Munich as Thomas Tuchel's reign in Bavaria crumbles.

Chelsea have made another appointment to their backroom team by recruiting Jim Hicks from the PFA as the club's head of coach development.

Jon Fearn is set to leave his role as head of medical at Nottingham Forest after less than seven months.

Luke Littler has signed a first professional contract at the age of 17 and launched his very own range of darts merchandise.

Ollie Lawrence is set to reinforce England's midfield for the Six Nations showdown with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday - while Danny Care is also destined to be promoted to the starting XV.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Thomas Tuchel will put the country's top clubs and potentially the Football Association on red alert by prioritising a move back to England when he leaves Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

West Ham United have put Dominic Solanke high on their list of summer targets to bolster their attack and boost their quota of homegrown players.

Heung-Min Son held face-to-face talks in London with his South Korea team-mate after a row about ping-pong that resulted in the Tottenham Hotspur captain breaking a finger. The Tottenham captain has asked fans to forgive Lee Kang-in for the bust-up.

Women's Super League matches could be played on Friday and Saturday evenings from next season once a new television rights deal is agreed.

England centre Henry Slade is poised to sign a new deal to stay at Exeter Chiefs despite the continuing uncertainty around the Rugby Football Union's enhanced Elite Player Squad contracts.

THE TIMES

Gary Neville has been invited by Manchester United to join a special committee to oversee the regeneration of Old Trafford and the surrounding area.

Matthew Benham has appointed Rothschild to oversee the potential sale of Brentford in a deal that is expected to value the Premier League club at about £500 million.

The historic white pavilion at Trent Bridge is set to receive a multimillion-pound upgrade intended to secure the Nottinghamshire ground's future as a Test venue.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is expected to be out for 12 weeks after picking up a muscle injury.

Chelsea and Arsenal are leading the race for Aberdeen youngster Lewis Carrol with both clubs interested in a summer transfer.

THE SUN

Thomas Tuchel has been tipped to take over at Manchester United by club legend Steve Bruce.

A secret £7,200 statue of Harry Kane has remained hidden for years, according to reports.

Francis Ngannou has so much "ungodly power" even his boxing coach fears for his opponents - in a brutal warning to Anthony Joshua.

THE INDEPENDENT

UEFA and FIFA are in a stand-off over regulation on multi-club ownership, as the two biggest confederations struggle to find a solution for one of the biggest issues facing football today.

THE GUARDIAN

Wales will face South Africa, the world champions, at Twickenham in June as part of preparations for their tour to Australia. The Principality Stadium in Cardiff is unavailable with Taylor Swift performing there on 18 June and Foo Fighters appearing there the following week.

DAILY RECORD

Old Firm slayer Derek McInnes has revealed he wants to end a dream campaign at Kilmarnock with a place in this season's Scottish Cup Final.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

A supercomputer is predicting that the Scottish Premiership title race will go right down to the wire.