Erik ten Hag set for showdown talks over Manchester United future at end of season - Paper Talk

THE EXPRESS

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set for showdown talks over his future at the end of the season.

Manchester United staff members Darren Fletcher and Matt Hargreaves have reportedly not been reassured of their futures by INEOS chiefs.

Bayern Munich are reportedly attempting to avoid triggering the purchase clause in Eric Dier's contract, with the England defender failing to impress in Germany.

Chelsea are reportedly transfer-listing Robert Sanchez - just seven months after signing the goalkeeper.

THE SUN

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is plotting a huge summer clearout at Manchester United, with the INEOS chief reportedly willing to let as many as 11 first-team players leave.

Thomas Tuchel is not interested in managing West Ham despite being desperate for a Premier League return.

Arsenal are closing in on Rangers' 15-year-old starlet Alexander Smith.

Former Barcelona and Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has admitted to fearing he may never play again after his latest knee injury.

THE MIRROR

Brighton have not received any approaches for Roberto De Zerbi and are confident of keeping their in-demand manager.

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has little chance of using taxpayers' money to redevelop Old Trafford.

THE GUARDIAN

Luke Shaw is in serious danger of missing the European Championship with England this summer after Manchester United said he would be out of action for "a few months" with a muscle injury.

A coalition of Ukrainian human rights groups has written to Rishi Sunak, calling on him to "end the impasse" over using funds from the sale of Chelsea to help victims of war in the country.

THE TIMES

Chelsea were interested in signing Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez last summer.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea and Manchester City are scheduled to play a pre-season friendly in Columbus, Ohio this summer.

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is targeting a return to action immediately after the international break at the end of March.

Leeds are set to name Liverpool's Martin Diggle as their new academy manager.

Real Madrid have filed a request to LaLiga to move their final game of the season to enable more time to set up for Taylor Swift's concert at the Bernabeu the following week.

Toni Kroos has made the decision to return to the German national team ahead of this summer's European Championships.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has agreed a contract extension through to the World Cup in 2026.

DAILY RECORD

Bobby Wales has caught the eye of scouts from England as the Kilmarnock kid impresses while out on loan.

