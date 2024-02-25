Liverpool add Julian Nagelsmann and Ruben Amorim to shortlist for Jurgen Klopp's successor - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Liverpool have added Julian Nagelsmann and Ruben Amorim to their shortlist for Jurgen Klopp's successor - should they fail to persuade Xabi Alonso to come to Anfield.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Bayern Munich are ready to break the bank to bring Xabi Alonso to the Allianz Arena.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking at ways to reintegrate Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, currently on loan at Getafe.

Ratcliffe also plans to bring in incentivised contracts that will only see players cash-in if they are successful.

Newcastle are behind Eintracht Frankfurt in the race to sign FC Nurnburg youngster Can Uzun.

Brentford could be in line for a cash injection with the Bahrain royal family interested in investing in the west London club.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Yossi Benayoun believes Steven Gerrard deserves another shot at Premier League management - with Liverpool.

Sir Alex Ferguson has landed a £1m payday after his horse Spirit Dancer won the prestigious Howden Neom Turf Cup in Riyadh.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle are among the clubs monitoring the progress of Sheffield United starlet Ollie Arblaster.

Steve Bruce is keen on a return to football - possibly with South Korea who are looking for a new manager after sacking Jurgen Klinsmann.

Antonio Conte has revealed he tried to sign Virgil van Dijk for Chelsea before he joined Liverpool.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United's new regime are lining up a shock move for Luton star Ross Barkley.

Roy Hodgson plans to stay in football and is looking for a consultancy job - possibly abroad.

Top bosses are ready to push for managers to be treated the same as players - and only move clubs during transfer windows. Some experienced Premier League chiefs want the League Managers Association to lobby for a change in rules on when sackings can be made.

