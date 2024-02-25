Manchester United target striker and defenders as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's summer revamp - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's summer revamp at Manchester United is to see them target a striker and defenders for the right side of their defence.

DAILY MAIL

Thousands of Liverpool supporters were caught up in chaotic scenes outside Wembley in the build-up to the Carabao Cup final kick-off due to problems with the digital ticketing system.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was overcome with emotion following his side's dramatic extra-time victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

THE SUN

David Raya has a banned XL Bully dog to guard him.

Blackburn have set their sights on Jacob Fowler - son of Liverpool legend Robbie.

West Ham plan to spend big on a centre-half - and could cash in on Nayef Aguerd.

Crystal Palace remain keen on Birmingham's young Welsh wizard Jordan James.

A LaLiga match official was left covered in blood after being hit by a camera during the Spanish league match between Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao.

Birmingham want to snap up Blackburn keeper Aynsley Pears for next season.

Michael Dodds could make the Sunderland manager's job his own at the end of the season.

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona sporting director Deco has insisted neither Ronald Araujo nor Frenkie de Jong will be leaving the club this summer.

THE ATHLETIC

Sheffield United team-mates Vinicius Souza and Jack Robinson have been spoken to after their on-field clash during the defeat at Wolves with Chris Wilder keen to move on from the incident.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has played down the on-field clash between teammates Jack Robinson and Vinicius Souza, but insists his players must remain 'respectful'.

Luis Enrique says Paris Saint-Germain need to get used to playing without Kylian Mbappe after his decision to substitute the forward during his side's 1-1 draw with Stade Rennes.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has admitted he may have to leave the club in the summer due to limited opportunities.

DAILY RECORD

Pictures have emerged showing damaged seats in the away end housing Celtic fans at Fir Park.

