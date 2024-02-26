Manchester United will listen to offers for Antony this summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United will listen to offers for Antony this summer as the Brazil winger's miserable Old Trafford career continues to fizzle out.

Mauricio Pochettino's long-term position as Chelsea head coach is uncertain, with qualification for European football emerging as a crucial factor in determining the Argentine's future.

Chelsea have a long-standing interest in Ruben Amorim at Sporting Lisbon, but the Portuguese is expected to have high-profile options who can offer him European football next season.

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan is set to fly out to the States this week to meet with Reds owners Fenway Sports Group, with the topic of the next sporting director and Jurgen Klopp replacement surely on the agenda.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been issued with a two-match suspension after making an X-rated gesture at antagonising Al Shabab supporters over the weekend, according to reports.

Jon Rahm has revealed that Tiger Woods wasn't as accepting of his $500m move to LIV Golf as his friend and business partner Rory McIlroy.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea's Premier League rivals believe the club must make major sales by June 30 to avoid the threat of running into profit and sustainability trouble.

Liverpool's Carabao Cup success has opened the possibility of an end-of-season open top bus parade to invite hundreds of thousands of supporters to bid farewell to Jurgen Klopp.

Everton's 10-point deduction has been reduced to six while some frustrated Premier League clubs plot a push for a relaxation of spending rules.

Nottingham Forest will launch their defence against the Premier League charge for breaking financial rules next week.

Marcus Smith is poised to return to England's training squad and be in contention to face Ireland following his calf injury.

Wasps have secured a temporary stadium to play in while their long-term home is built in Kent as the club continue its rise back from financial oblivion.

THE SUN

Manchester United are reportedly planning a mass exodus this summer to save millions on wages.

Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly been handed a boost in their pursuit of Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

Manchester United breakthrough ace Omari Forson could leave the club in June when his contract expires.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Premier League title winner Shinji Okazaki has announced he will retire at the end of the season with his body 'falling apart'.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to sell 10 Manchester United stars as part of a major squad overhaul.

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea have recruited Owen Eastwood to lead a project on history and identity, which will encompass the entire club.

THE ATHLETIC

Burnley have no plans to part ways with manager Vincent Kompany despite fears over relegation from the Premier League.

Real Madrid and Alphonso Davies have reached a verbal agreement for the Bayern Munich left-back to join in 2024 or 2025.

Salford City have announced that they are exploring new investment opportunities in the club.

Patrick O'Connor, a private pilot for British billionaire Joe Lewis, pleaded guilty to insider trading and conspiracy charges in federal court on Monday morning in Manhattan.

The Women's Super League (WSL) recorded the biggest growth worldwide in internet search for global sports leagues and competitions in 2023, research has revealed.

Argentina will play Ecuador and Guatemala in the United States in June as warm-up matches ahead of the Copa America.

DAILY EXPRESS

Philippe Coutinho believes that Jurgen Klopp has what it takes to be a successful Barcelona manager if he opts to head to the Camp Nou at the end of the season.

DAILY RECORD

Maik Nawrocki has left Celtic facing another defensive injury sweat.

St Johnstone have confirmed that striker Adama Sidibeh has been released from hospital following his collapse in the aftermath of Saturday's match against St Mirren.

Brighton are interested in Motherwell youngster Dylan Wells.

Kilmarnock have offered a new deal to teenage striker Zander Craik - in a bid to try and fend off growing English Premier League interest.

