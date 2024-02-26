Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford barely on speaking terms - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford are barely on speaking terms as the pressure mounts on the Manchester United boss.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly dreams of hiring Zinedine Zidane as the next manager of Manchester United.

Barcelona are weighing up a move for former Manchester United star David de Gea, according to reports.

Sergio Aguero says he will need to have many more tests if he is to come out of retirement and play for his boyhood club Independiente.

Gennady Golovkin appears to have confirmed his retirement from boxing after taking a prestigious job as the new president of Kazakhstan's National Olympic Committee.

THE GUARDIAN

A number of Manchester United players complained to coaching staff that they wanted Sunday off after Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Fulham despite Erik ten Hag's squad usually going in after a match day for warm-downs and video analysis.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has emerged as a target for Bayern Munich.

Manchester United could raise as much as £100m and slash the club's wage bill with an Old Trafford clear-out this summer.

West Ham are concerned that the FA's betting probe into Lucas Paqueta could affect their transfer plans for a second successive summer, with his £85m release clause to become active at the end of the season.

DAILY MIRROR

Amanda Staveley will bid to get a bankruptcy petition against her thrown out on Wednesday.

Liverpool are reportedly keen on bringing rising Porto star Alan Varela to Anfield.

THE ATHLETIC

Arsenal have reported a loss of £52.1m in their 2022-23 accounts.

Manchester United's incoming chief executive Omar Berrada has already started to meet a series of the club's leading executives even as he sees out his period of gardening leave at Manchester City.

Image: Omar Berrada is Man Utd's new chief executive

A section of Blackburn Rovers fans temporarily paused their FA Cup fifth-round clash against Newcastle United with a protest over the club's ownership.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Nicolas Pepe's dramatic decline in value contributed to around £18m of Arsenal's losses last season, which stood at more than £52m overall.

Emma Raducanu's agent has said "people should not be malicious" in their judgment of her post-US Open career, which remains short on momentum two months into her post-surgery comeback.

THE INDEPENDENT

Everton are likely to use the argument that they should not be punished twice for the same set of accounts when they face their next Premier League charge for breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules after seeing their case bolstered by the written reasons an appeal board gave on Monday.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp, ex-Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt and former Southampton and Everton boss Ronald Koeman are all interested in joining forces to buy a team in either League One or League Two - and want to make Henrik Larsson their manager.

THE TIMES

The Premier League will hold face-to-face talks with 777 Partners as part of the final decision-making process in Everton's proposed takeover.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's ambitious plans for a "Wembley of the North" have been welcomed by local council leaders, but they warned that it will take them 15 to 20 years to redevelop the area surrounding Old Trafford.

Ollie Hassell-Collins has said that he would consider switching allegiance to Wales if he does not win any more caps for England in the next two years.

One of the world's leading anti-doping figures, professor Yannis Pitsiladishas, said drug cheats could be driven from sport with the appropriate level of funding in scientific research - which he puts at tens of millions of pounds.

DAILY EXPRESS

Lionel Messi's chances of competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics are looking slim.

DAILY RECORD

Neil Warnock fired back at those claiming he is only at Aberdeen for a holiday - saying he'd have picked somewhere warmer if that was the case.

Mikey Johnston believes Brendan Rodgers didn't want to move him on in January - and would have kept him if it was up to him.

