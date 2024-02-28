Liverpool's Mohamed Salah No 1 target as Saudi Pro League clubs plot summer Premier League raid - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Saudi clubs will come back for another huge raid on the Premier League this summer. And the Saudi Pro League are almost certain to see Liverpool superstar Mo Salah as their No1 target and biggest prize.

Manchester United have set a deadline of the end of May to decide Mason Greenwood's future after Sir Jim Ratcliffe hinted he could return to the club.

DAILY MAIL

Xavi has reportedly been asked to stay on as Barcelona head coach despite announcing he will step down at the end of the season.

Former Leicester City head of recruitment Lee Congerton is wanted as sports director of Saudi Arabia club Al Ahli.

Wayne Rooney has not given up on his dream to manage in the Premier League and singled out Everton and Manchester United as his dream clubs.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

West Bromwich Albion's new owner Shilen Patel is targeting a return to the Premier League for the club after completing a £60m takeover.

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea could be forced to pay up to £7.65m to Brighton for two academy talents after an FA tribunal ruling.

THE GUARDIAN

Premier League clubs will meet on Thursday to discuss ditching existing profit and sustainability regulations and adopting a UEFA-style framework of financial rules.

THE TIMES

Football's lawmakers are coming under pressure to scale back trials of blue cards and sin-bins when they meet this weekend. UEFA has made clear to the International FA Board (IFAB) that it opposes any moves to introduce such measures into the game.

Kent County Cricket Club are seeking to buy their ground in Beckenham and develop the site to allow them to bid to become a third London Hundred team when the tournament expands.

THE SUN

Erling Haaland's agent has held a meeting with Barcelona in what could be a hint at the forward's future.

Taylor Swift is being lined up for a blockbuster Super Bowl Halftime Show performance next year - and could help generate a $1bn NFL windfall.

DAILY RECORD

Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with a move to Celtic this summer - and a major overhaul at Liverpool could give the Premiership side an opening.

Brentford are interested in Rangers youngster MacKenzie Strachan.

