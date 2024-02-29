 Skip to content

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher determined to fight for long-term future amid contract impasse - Paper Talk

Plus: Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is being lined up for a shock move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain; Arsenal are set to open contract talks with midfielder Jorginho; Eric Dier has met the contractual obligations required to turn his Bayern Munich loan move into a permanent transfer

Thursday 29 February 2024 22:50, UK

Paper talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Conor Gallagher is determined to fight for his long-term future at Chelsea with talks over a new contract at an impasse.

Alessia Russo has been awarded honorary Freedom of the Borough of Maidstone for her historic achievements with the Lionesses.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Monday February 12, 2024.
Image: Chelsea's Conor Gallagher is determined to stay at the club despite talks over a new contract at a standstill

THE SUN

Trending

Levi Colwill is being lined up for a shock move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

EVENING STANDARD

Also See:

Arsenal are set to open contract talks with Jorginho with the midfielder in the final few months of his current deal, although there is the option to extend by a further year.

THE ATHLETIC

Dele Alli is keen to remain in the Premier League and make an impression at Goodison Park, while Everton are open to handing him a new deal.

Eric Dier has met the contractual obligations required to turn his Bayern Munich loan move into a permanent transfer this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday November 6, 2023.
Image: Eric Dier is set to join Bayern Munich on a permanent transfer this summer

THE TIMES

Crystal Palace's largest shareholder John Textor has criticised the Premier League's financial rules saying they prevent smaller clubs from competing against richer rivals.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sergio Garcia's plan to rejoin the DP World Tour and play in next year's Ryder Cup will go unfulfilled unless he pays a backlog of fines that amount to more than $1 million.

World Rugby have vowed to improve the pace of the game with five initiatives which include speeding up the calls of "use it" at scrum time and giving scrum-halves greater space and protection.

DAILY RECORD

Juventus are reportedly still interested in Lewis Ferguson as they look to replace Paul Pogba.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, F1, EFL, WSL and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports F1