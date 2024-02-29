Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher determined to fight for long-term future amid contract impasse - Paper Talk

Plus: Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is being lined up for a shock move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain; Arsenal are set to open contract talks with midfielder Jorginho; Eric Dier has met the contractual obligations required to turn his Bayern Munich loan move into a permanent transfer
Thursday 29 February 2024 22:50, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Conor Gallagher is determined to fight for his long-term future at Chelsea with talks over a new contract at an impasse.
Alessia Russo has been awarded honorary Freedom of the Borough of Maidstone for her historic achievements with the Lionesses.
THE SUN
Levi Colwill is being lined up for a shock move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
EVENING STANDARD
Arsenal are set to open contract talks with Jorginho with the midfielder in the final few months of his current deal, although there is the option to extend by a further year.
THE ATHLETIC
Dele Alli is keen to remain in the Premier League and make an impression at Goodison Park, while Everton are open to handing him a new deal.
Eric Dier has met the contractual obligations required to turn his Bayern Munich loan move into a permanent transfer this summer.
THE TIMES
Crystal Palace's largest shareholder John Textor has criticised the Premier League's financial rules saying they prevent smaller clubs from competing against richer rivals.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Sergio Garcia's plan to rejoin the DP World Tour and play in next year's Ryder Cup will go unfulfilled unless he pays a backlog of fines that amount to more than $1 million.
World Rugby have vowed to improve the pace of the game with five initiatives which include speeding up the calls of "use it" at scrum time and giving scrum-halves greater space and protection.
DAILY RECORD
Juventus are reportedly still interested in Lewis Ferguson as they look to replace Paul Pogba.
