Antony: Man Utd forward under fire for aiming celebrations at Coventry players after FA Cup victory - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Antony has come under fire for his celebration aimed at the Coventry City players following Manchester United's dramatic penalty shoot-out victory at Wembley. The Brazilian was seen cupping his ears and running away from the players following Rasmus Hojlund's spot-kick.

DAILY MIRROR

England stars are planning "military grade" security for the Euros following a spate of raids on Premier League footballers.

Xabi Alonso's press conference was cancelled after Bayer Leverkusen's draw with Borussia Dortmund as an alarm blared at Signal Iduna Park, ordering visitors to leave the stadium.

THE SUN

Crystal Palace could join the chase for Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

Manchester United are speeding up the arrival of top scout Sam Williams as their plans take shape.

French side Bordeaux have denied that manager Albert Riera slapped an opponent during a post-match tunnel melee.

DAILY MAIL

A familiar face was being put through his paces at Liverpool's training ground recently as former captain Jordan Henderson, now an Ajax player, was spotted at the club's base enduring an intense one-on-one fitness session.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed the London Marathon in a time of four hours, 32 minutes and 52 seconds - before racing across the capital to Manchester United's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Andre Onana made a final check with the referee about receiving a second yellow card in a penalty shootout - and avoiding suspension for the FA Cup final - before his act of gamesmanship helped Manchester United get out of jail at Wembley.

THE ATHLETIC

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says Manchester United fans have to be "a bit patient" while he tries to change the fortunes of the club.

Manchester United executive co-chairmen Avram and Joel Glazer attended Sunday's FA Cup semi-final victory over Coventry City, the first United game the two brothers have been to since Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his acquisition of a minority stake in the club.

Marco Silva says he will "do his maximum" to keep winger Willian at Fulham this summer.

USMNT defender Sergino Dest has suffered a "serious knee injury" which could see him miss the Copa America this summer.

DAILY RECORD

Manchester City and Chelsea are among some of the top Premier League sides who are on the trail of St Mirren youngster Ethan Sutherland.

SCOTTISH SUN

Thiago Motta has backed shattered Scotland star Lewis Ferguson to bounce back from his knee operation and be better than ever.

