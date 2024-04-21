Man Utd 3-3 Coventry: Manchester United made to look like a Championship team, says Roy Keane

Roy Keane said Manchester United "looked like a Championship side" as Erik Ten Hag's beleaguered outfit limped into the FA Cup final by beating second-tier Coventry on penalties.

United led the semi-final 3-0 but Coventry went close to completing an epic comeback at Wembley in extra-time when they hit the crossbar before having a goal disallowed by an ultra-tight VAR call in the 121st minute.

"Manchester United's players and supporters didn't go over the top because they knew they were lucky today," Sky Sports pundit Keane told ITV. "They were almost embarrassed at the end, but they got the job done to get to a cup final.

"I don't like what I see from this United team. They are hard to like. They play in moments. We go on about leadership and character, but I don't see any of this from this United group.

"My goodness, they rode their luck at the end.

"The substitutions, the goal gave Coventry belief and all of a sudden they looked like a Premier League team in extra-time and United looked like a Championship team."

United will play neighbours Manchester City in the final on May 25, a repeat of last year's final, which United lost 2-1.

Image: Haji Wright (centre left) celebrates after bringing Coventry City level at 3-3 from the penalty spot

Ten Hag's team had appeared to be cruising when goals by Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes seemingly put them in charge.

But Coventry's comeback, even if it was to ultimately come up short, will once again ask urgent questions of Ten Hag and his players.

"We have the same conversations about Manchester United every week," said Keane. "You don't know what you're going to get. They always play in moments, they give teams chances.

"In the FA Cup, Wigan had chances, Newport did, Liverpool should have beat them, Coventry should have beat them today. But they are in the final.

"You always say you need a bit of luck in football and United certainly had luck today."

What do you think the Manchester United hierarchy were thinking at Wembley?

Image: Avram Glazer and Sir Jim Ratcliffe pictured during the FA Cup semi final at Wembley Stadium

