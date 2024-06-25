 Skip to content
Premier League clubs Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham battle for Jonathan David - Paper Talk

Plus: Barcelona hold talks with Hull City over shock move for youngster Jaden Philogene; Manchester United could enter the race to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin; Nottingham Forest line up sensational move for their former striker Michail Antonio with RB Leipzig also interested

Tuesday 25 June 2024 23:04, UK

Paper talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Jonathan David is the subject of a Premier League tug-of-war with Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham all interested in the Canada forward.

Lille's Jonathan David during the Europa Conference League quarter final soccer match between Aston Villa and Losc Lille at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Manchester United are moving their women's team into portable buildings at their Carrington training complex this season to allow the men's squad to use their facilities during renovation works.

Historic Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem face bankruptcy after having their professional football licence revoked for failing to submit the correct documentation before last week's deadline.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona have held talks with Hull City over a shock move for young forward Jaden Philogene according to reports in Spain.

Jaden Philogene in action for Hull City (file pic)

Germany's Euro 2024 plans have been affected by what is being termed a "mosquito plague" at their Herzogenaurach training base which has forced more work than is ideal having to be done inside.

Former Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has retired from professional football and taken on a role as part of Germany's U17 coaching staff.

THE SUN

Manchester United could enter the race to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin if they are unable to get a deal with Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee over the line.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin controls the ball against Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest are lining up a sensational move for their former striker Michail Antonio, who is also attracting interest from German side RB Leipzig.

TALKSPORT

Arsenal are reported to have placed a £50m price tag on striker Eddie Nketiah.

Eddie Nketiah kisses the match ball after completing his hat-trick against Sheffield United

DAILY TELEGRAPH

British & Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell will have complete freedom over selection for next summer's tour of Australia, with no pressure to select players from all four home nations or restrictions on those playing in France, opening up the chance to select his son Owen.

DAILY MIRROR

German police are reportedly investigating an incident which saw a Croatia fan bitten by another as they fought to get hold of Luka Ivanusec's shirt following the 1-1 draw with Italy.

THE TIMES

John McEnroe believes Wimbledon and other Grand Slam tournaments should do away with fifth sets and replace them with 10-point tie-breaks.

DAILY RECORD

Jack Butland is set to be named as Rangers captain if James Tavernier leaves Ibrox this summer, potentially for a reunion with Steven Gerrard at Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Rangers' Jack Butland at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Heart of Midlothian at Ibrox Stadium, on February 24, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Sead Haksabanovic's unhappy spell at Celtic is coming to a close after a deal was agreed to send the Montenegro international to Swedish champions Malmo.

Ross County are weighing up a move for midfielder Charlie Telfer, who will be a free agent after the end of his contract at Airdrie.

When does the summer transfer window open and close?

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

