Premier League clubs Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham battle for Jonathan David - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Jonathan David is the subject of a Premier League tug-of-war with Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham all interested in the Canada forward.

Manchester United are moving their women's team into portable buildings at their Carrington training complex this season to allow the men's squad to use their facilities during renovation works.

Historic Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem face bankruptcy after having their professional football licence revoked for failing to submit the correct documentation before last week's deadline.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona have held talks with Hull City over a shock move for young forward Jaden Philogene according to reports in Spain.

Germany's Euro 2024 plans have been affected by what is being termed a "mosquito plague" at their Herzogenaurach training base which has forced more work than is ideal having to be done inside.

Former Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has retired from professional football and taken on a role as part of Germany's U17 coaching staff.

THE SUN

Manchester United could enter the race to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin if they are unable to get a deal with Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee over the line.

Nottingham Forest are lining up a sensational move for their former striker Michail Antonio, who is also attracting interest from German side RB Leipzig.

TALKSPORT

Arsenal are reported to have placed a £50m price tag on striker Eddie Nketiah.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

British & Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell will have complete freedom over selection for next summer's tour of Australia, with no pressure to select players from all four home nations or restrictions on those playing in France, opening up the chance to select his son Owen.

DAILY MIRROR

German police are reportedly investigating an incident which saw a Croatia fan bitten by another as they fought to get hold of Luka Ivanusec's shirt following the 1-1 draw with Italy.

THE TIMES

John McEnroe believes Wimbledon and other Grand Slam tournaments should do away with fifth sets and replace them with 10-point tie-breaks.

DAILY RECORD

Jack Butland is set to be named as Rangers captain if James Tavernier leaves Ibrox this summer, potentially for a reunion with Steven Gerrard at Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq.

Sead Haksabanovic's unhappy spell at Celtic is coming to a close after a deal was agreed to send the Montenegro international to Swedish champions Malmo.

Ross County are weighing up a move for midfielder Charlie Telfer, who will be a free agent after the end of his contract at Airdrie.

