Man Utd could use Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in Jarred Branthwaite swap deal - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are attempting to offload Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as potential makeweights to land Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite in a transfer swap.

Manchester United are prepared to welcome Mason Greenwood back for pre-season training - if they fail to sell their exiled striker within the next fortnight.

THE SUN

Basketball star Shaquille O'Neal is in talks about taking a stake in West Ham United.

Harry Maguire is among four Manchester United players set to be offered contract extensions this summer, according to reports.

Image: Harry Maguire is set to be offered a new deal at Man Utd

Newcastle star Yankuba Minteh is refusing to join Lyon. The dramatic development could cause the Toon huge financial problems ahead of this week's Profit and Sustainability deadline on 30 June.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea have made an enquiry about Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

INEOS, owned by Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have reportedly hired a lawyer to plead their case before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, after UEFA blocked their attempts to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby is attracting fresh interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Manchester United Supporters' Trust (MUST) have urged Ineos to consult with fans over the "highly emotive" issue of a potential stadium naming rights deal.

THE GUARDIAN

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Our pick of Alexander Isak's best Premier League goals for Newcastle from the 2023/24 season

Newcastle will do everything in their power to keep Alexander Isak on Tyneside and have let Chelsea and Arsenal know that it would take an astronomical offer to alter that stance.

THE TIMES

Tottenham Hotspur have offered Aston Villa £20m for Jacob Ramsey in a deal that would involve Giovani Lo Celso moving in the opposite direction.

West Ham United have revived their interest in signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is among the versatile right-backs on their shortlist.

England fans have been singled out yet again for special measures, with organisers planning to serve only low-alcohol beer for Sunday's round-of-16 encounter in Gelsenkirchen.

THE ATHLETIC

Image: Sir Jim Ratcliffe is considering selling the naming rights to Old Trafford

Manchester United are considering selling the naming rights to a refurbished Old Trafford or a newly-built stadium as part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe seeks to drive up revenues to fund the project, while the club is also deliberating over substantial ticket price rises.

Ipswich Town and Hull City are now engaged in active negotiations over the transfer of Jacob Greaves, although an agreement is yet to be reached.

Iliman Ndiaye is set to undergo a medical with Everton ahead of his £15m (€17.7m) transfer from Marseille.

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto is negotiating with other clubs ahead of the expiration of his contract at the end of the month.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers' home fixtures will not be reversed to away games during the Ibrox lockout at the start of the campaign as the SPFL prepare to unveil the fixture list on Thursday.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.