Manchester United open to Marcus Rashford offers while Al Hilal target Alejandro Garnacho - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE EXPRESS

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to allow Marcus Rashford to leave the club this summer, amid interest from around Europe.

Manchester United's interest in a right winger could accelerate if Alejandro Garnacho completes a shock switch to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal this summer.

Manchester United have reportedly had an offer for Manuel Ugarte rejected by Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea have reportedly approached Newcastle over a blockbuster transfer for Alexander Isak.

Premier League cult hero Peter Odemwingie is now a professional golfer and hopes to make the senior PGA Tour.

THE SUN

An overhaul of Manchester United's backroom is set to see Go Ahead Eagles manager Rene Hake join the club's coaching staff.

Newcastle will banish Yankuba Minteh to the youth team if he refuses to leave this summer.

Chelsea have been entered for the Conference League next season despite the extra financial restrictions they will face from UEFA.

UEFA has axed the Argentinian referee who ignored Scotland's penalty claim against Hungary, as well as his VAR.

Clive Tyldesley will commentate on his last game for ITV this weekend, bringing his 28-year stint with the broadcaster to an end with Denmark vs Germany on Saturday.

DAILY MAIL

Juventus are finalising a move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in a deal worth £42m and have joined Chelsea in having an interest in Nottingham Forest defender Murillo.

David Beckham's Inter Miami and Cesc Fabregas' Como are set to battle it out to sign Raphael Varane after his Manchester United exit.

The Jamaican FA has suspended Aston Villa's Leon Bailey, citing comments he made savaging the national team set-up on a podcast months ago.

THE MIRROR

Arsenal are set to beat Real Madrid and a number of English clubs to the signing of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea hope to boost their chances of signing Murillo by including Trevoh Chalobah as part of a bid for the Nottingham Forest defender.

The FA has agreed to pay Gareth Southgate's former agent, Terry Byrne, several hundred thousand pounds in compensation to settle a long-running legal dispute.

THE ATHLETIC

Maheta Molango, the PFA's chief executive, has called for a change to the Premier League's "nonsensical" Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) as he believes players do not have a fair say in their futures.

The PFA are ready to seek conversations with Manchester United after being made aware of growing discontent regarding the club's management of their women's team.

DAILY RECORD

Al Ittihad misfit Jota would reportedly love a return to Celtic this summer - but wages look set to scupper any prospect of a deal.

Besiktas are reportedly preparing a bid for Rangers star Tom Lawrence as the Ibrox side escalate their summer clearout.

Forward Mathias Kvistgaarden has declared he is ready to leave Brondby this summer amid Celtic's long-standing interest.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.