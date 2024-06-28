Barcelona to challenge Manchester United for Everton's Amadou Onana - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona are reportedly set to lock horns with Manchester United in the race for Amadou Onana's signature.

Chelsea have discussed a potential deal involving striker Armando Broja in their offer for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Everton and West Ham have also been among the clubs to ask about Hull centre-back Jacob Greaves along with Ipswich Town.

Jake Wightman faces missing out on Olympic selection in the 1,500m after he withdrew from this weekend's British trials with a calf injury.

THE SUN

Neymar has gone on record listing the four Premier League clubs he'd play for after being backed to join Arsenal.

Manchester City are closing in on making Oliver Reiss their new U18s manager.

DAILY MIRROR

Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia says he will decide on his future after Euro 2024 because he is fully focused on Georgia's knockout game against Spain.

Emile Smith Rowe is set to tell Arsenal he wants to leave the club.

Arsenal's initial approach for Jules Kounde has been shut down by Barcelona.

THE GUARDIAN

Wolves are refusing to budge on their £45m valuation of Max Kilman, forcing West Ham to start thinking about moving on to other defensive targets.

Reading have requested to withdraw from the Women's Championship, after an 11th-hour bid to take over the women's arm of the club fell through, and the entire women's and girls' programme could soon be closed down.

Wimbledon is facing calls to drop Barclays as a sponsor over the bank's ties to fossil fuels and defence companies supplying Israel.

The river Seine is still failing water quality tests one month before the Paris Olympics when it is scheduled to host the open-water swimming competition and the swimming leg of the triathlon, results revealed on Friday.

Kevin Sinfield has been granted compassionate leave from England's tour of New Zealand to fly home and attend his friend Rob Burrow's funeral next weekend.

THE DAILY TELEGRAPH

Emma Raducanu is eyeing up a future as a University of Oxford student, according to her friend and fellow tennis professional Fran Jones, who recently spent a day touring Oxford's colleges with her.

Max Verstappen's father Jos has reignited his feud with Christian Horner by accusing the Red Bull team principal of forcing him out of a legends parade at the Austrian Grand Prix.

THE I

Brighton are set to advance their interest in Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh with the Magpies forced to broker sales before the so-called Profitability and Sustainability Regulations (PSR) deadline at the end of the month.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United are seriously considering a move to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic target Dominik Livakovic won't be leaving Fenerbahce this summer after a representative of the Croatian stopper came out to deny any talk of a departure.

Rising Hacken star Pontus Dahbo is reportedly on Celtic's wanted list with the 18-year-old being watched by a clutch of European big-hitters.

SCOTTISH SUN

Gio Van Bronckhorst is reportedly set to do business with Rangers this summer and reunite with one of his former players at Besiktas.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement's summer recruitment drive has extended into his dugout by appointing Andries Ulderlink to his backroom team.

Former Hearts boss Ian Cathro is set to be appointed as the new manager of Portuguese outfit Estoril.

