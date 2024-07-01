Manchester United must pay Bayern Munich £42m to bring Matthijs de Ligt to Old Trafford - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Man Utd will need to pay Bayern Munich £42m if they want to bring defender Matthijs de Ligt to Old Trafford.

THE ATHLETIC

Man Utd's new shirt sponsorship deal with US IT company Snapdragon is worth £59.3m per season - with no penalty if United fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Newcastle fear Anthony Gordon's 'head may have been turned' after the winger was offered to Liverpool.

DAILY STAR

Unsettled Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is hell-bent on joining Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ezri Konsa is in line to replace the suspended Marc Guehi in England's defence against Switzerland on Saturday.

DAILY MAIL

Jude Bellingham made a similar 'crotch-grabbing' gesture when Real Madrid played Barcelona in April - backing up his claim the gesture he made following his goal against Slovakia was not directed at his opponents.

Kylian Mbappe celebrated in front of Jan Vertonghen after the Belgian defender scored an own goal against France.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea striker Armando Broja says he has had offers from clubs in Serie A, the Bundesliga - and the Premier League.

DAILY EXPRESS

F1 icon Lewis Hamilton is reportedly in talks with Gresini Racing about purchasing the satellite Ducati MotoGP squad.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic want to make a summer move for Burnley defender Dara O'Shea.

SCOTTISH SUN

Sead Haksabanovic has claimed that Brendan Rodgers forced the Celtic board into selling him this summer.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.