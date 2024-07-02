Arsenal among Premier League suitors for Italy and Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are among the Premier League suitors linked with a move for Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori, with Bologna understood to be open to Premier League bids.

Lyon have swooped for Nottingham Forest and Belgium midfielder Orel Mangala.

Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg has signed a new deal with the club despite reported interest from Premier League sides, including Manchester United.

Neal Maupay claims he will be returning to Everton because Brentford did not take up the option to sign him permanently.

Arsenal are set to complete the permanent signing of David Raya after activating the £27m purchase option that was included as part of his loan move last summer.

THE TIMES

Jude Bellingham will insist his crotch-grabbing gesture against Slovakia was not meant to be offensive after being contacted by UEFA to explain his actions.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has revealed he has had throat cancer diagnosed for a second time and will undergo surgery to treat the illness.

Tara Moore is back at Wimbledon after it was ruled contaminated meat caused her positive doping test, but she has paid a heavy price in trying to clear her name.

THE ATHLETIC

Burnley have agreed a deal with Santos to sign defender Lucas Pires.

Brighton are interested in adding Rayo Vallecano's Romania international right-back Andrei Ratiu to the squad for their first season under new head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Manchester City are set to sign Savinho, also known as Savio, on a five-year-contract.

Southampton have reached an agreement in principle with Peterborough for the signing of central defender Ronnie Edwards.

Hibernian midfielder Ewan Henderson has agreed a deal to join Belgium Pro League club Beerschot in a permanent transfer.

Darko Gyabi has re-joined Plymouth on a season-long loan from Leeds.

Manchester City are advancing on a deal to sign England U16 captain Harrison Miles after the expiry of his contract at Southampton.

Mohammed Kudus' West Ham contract includes a release clause that, as of July 1, will not be available to trigger until next summer.

THE SUN

Marc Guehi needed an injection on a shoulder injury at half-time in England's win over Slovakia.

DAILY EXPRESS

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams may be on his way to Liverpool this summer, according to multiple emerging reports.

Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram has signed for Juventus in a deal worth £20m.

Liverpool remain interested in Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon but face having to pay at least £70m.

Manchester United reportedly intend to keep Marcus Rashford at the club this summer amid uncertainty over his future.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have beaten the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle to the capture of Alfie Hutchison.

Ryan McGowan is set to leave St Johnstone - and is expected to sign for an unnamed Championship club this week.

Albert Sambi Lokonga is set to leave Arsenal, with talks over a move to Sevilla under way.

Josh Walker is set to join Queen of the South as new boss Peter Murphy steps up his Palmerston rebuild.

Jimmy Thelin has revealed that Duk has not travelled with his Aberdeen squad because he has a medical issue.

Rangers youngster Jay Hogarth is to join Queen of the South.

SCOTTISH SUN

Scotland chiefs are backing Steve Clarke - despite their Euro 2024 nightmare.

Celtic will have to fight it out with European clubs to land top talent Andy Rojas after his club revealed they have already received an offer from a Portuguese side.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.