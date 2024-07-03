Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr willing to splash £50m on Man City goalkeeper Ederson - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United will listen to offers for Marcus Rashford after the breakdown of his relationship with Erik ten Hag.

Centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is set to complete his £40m move to Manchester United once the Netherlands' Euro 2024 campaign is over.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, Dharmesh Sheth discusses whether Manchester United are taking a risk in signing Matthijs de Ligt

Jude Bellingham may not know until Friday if he will be cleared to play in England's Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kaveh Solhekol talks through the UEFA investigation into Jude Bellingham's conduct, after a gesture he made following his late goal in England's Euro 2024 knockout match against Slovakia

DAILY MIRROR



Al Nassr are ready to pay Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson north of £50m over two years.



Nottingham Forest defender Murillo has admitted that he could hold talks with the club's owners amid links with Chelsea.



Wolverhampton Wanderers are primed for more interest in defender Max Kilman after receiving offers from West Ham and Napoli.



Tottenham have offered Djed Spence around after failing to agree a fee with Genoa.



West Ham are battling to keep England starlet Chinaza Nwosu.



DAILY STAR

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, Dharmesh Sheth discusses whether the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been heavily influenced by new manager Enzo Maresca

German police are on red alert ahead of a potential semi-final clash between England and Turkey at Euro 2024.



DAILY MAIL

England have explored a three-at-the-back system ahead of Saturday's crunch Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland.



Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi-Lokonga has agreed a move to Sevilla following the end of his loan spell at Luton.

Image: Willian is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia

Willian has turned down an initial contract offer from Fulham amid major interest from Saudi Arabia.



Several members of Sheffield United Women's team have not been told whether they are wanted for the upcoming season, despite the club being due to start pre-season training.



Sir Alex Ferguson has claimed Euro 2024 will be Cristiano Ronaldo's last major tournament with Portugal.



DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham are reportedly keeping tabs on Kyle Walker-Peters in what would be a surprise reunion.



The legendary Manny Pacquiao has been backed by the WBC to make his return to the boxing ring - nearly four years on from hanging up his gloves.



Dan Evans hit out at the officials for insisting he continued to play on an 'unsafe' court after he crashed out of Wimbledon on Wednesday.



THE ATHLETIC

Avram Glazer, a part owner of Manchester United and a member of the Glazer family who retain a majority stake in the club, has failed in a bid to become the controlling shareholder of NWSL side Angel City.



Manchester United are considering using St George's Park as a temporary base for their women's team after the men's team relocated to the women's building during renovation work at Carrington.



THE I

Image: Mattijs De Ligt is close to a move to Old Trafford

Manchester United's move for Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt is progressing quickly as the club begin making moves in the transfer market.



DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea are considering signing another short-term front-of-shirt sponsor with the club wary of agreeing a multi-year deal while they are out of the Champions League.



Cristiano Ronaldo's heart-rate data during Portugal's penalty shoot-out win over Slovenia has been made public by the maker of a wearable device with whom he has partnered.



DAILY RECORD

Rangers are reportedly weighing up a move for Le Havre midfielder Oussama Targhalline - with the French Ligue 1 side desperate to keep a hold of their Moroccan midfield star.



Todd Cantwell was offered to Italian side Lecce by former Liverpool star turned agent Jose Enrique with the move shared online after the Spaniard sent the message to the wrong person.



Celtic have been offered the chance to sign former Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi.



SCOTTISH SUN

Norwich City have kicked out Celtic's opening £4m bid for Adam Idah and want around £7m for the striker, following his successful Parkhead loan last term.

Former Rangers starlet Robbie Ure has earned himself a major new deal with European giants Anderlecht.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.