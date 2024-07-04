Mo Salah to start pre-season with Liverpool after rejecting Egypt Olympics call-up - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Mo Salah has turned down the chance to go to the Olympic Games as one of Egypt's over-23 players and will instead be back at Liverpool for the start of pre-season.

Alexi Lalas has urged US soccer chiefs to do everything in their power to persuade Jurgen Klopp to become the next head coach of their men's national team.

DAILY MAIL

Erik ten Hag will retain the final say on all Manchester United transfers despite the arrivals of Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox to head up their recruitment team.

Marc Cucurella has been trying to sell Chelsea to summer target Nico Williams but admits he is facing stiff competition from the Barcelona contingent in Spain's Euro 2024 squad.

Mags Mernagh, the brains behind a £60m revamp of Manchester United's Carrington training complex, is leaving the club just before work begins on the changes.

Manchester City are close to agreeing the sale of full-back Sergio Gomez to Real Sociedad but the deal is likely to include a sell-on clause and buy-back arrangement.

Andy Carroll has returned to training with his French club Amiens just days after reports emerged that he had been involved in a brawl in the centre of London.

Williams could consider an offer to Daniel Ricciardo for the 2025 F1 season if their frustrations in trying to tie down Carlos Sainz continue.

THE SUN

Leicester City are set to confirm the permanent signing of last season's loan star Abdul Fatawu from Sporting Lisbon and are also showing interest in Atalanta centre-back Caleb Okoli.

METRO

Manchester United are considering a move to bring Sergio Reguilon back to the club with the defender entering the final year of his contract at Tottenham.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United are set to bring in a new goalkeeping coach with Burnley's Jelle ten Rouwelaar ready to move to Old Trafford to work under fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag.

DAILY EXPRESS

Mason Greenwood remains focused on a move to Serie A club Lazio this summer but they are yet to come anywhere near Manchester United's valuation of the striker.

A "pinching row" has broken out before Spain meet Germany in the last-eight of Euro 2024 with Pedri accusing Antonio Rudiger of showing a lack of respect to opponents by regularly nipping them with his fingers when marking closely.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United are closing on a deal to sign Slovakia U17 star Samuel Lusale from fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace.

EVENING STANDARD

Luton Town are set to complete the signing of midfielder Shandon Baptiste who is a free agent after leaving Brentford at the end of his contract.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

British athletes have accused their national governing body of "killing" the sport because of an Olympic selection policy that is going to see Britain turn down around 10 places at the Paris Games which will now go to supposedly inferior athletes from other countries.

The ATP Tour has been forced into a U-turn after leading players complained about proposals to restrict the number of doubles specialists at post-Wimbledon tournaments to try and attract more singles players to enter.

DAILY RECORD

Martin Boyle says he is happy at Hibs and will only make what he previously called a dream move to Australia's A-League when the club has had enough of him.

Utrecht are reported to have given up on their attempts to sign Rangers striker Sam Lammers on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell last season.

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is set to leave Santos and return to his native Colombia with America de Cali.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.