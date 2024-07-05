Chelsea unwilling to meet asking price for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea remain unwilling to meet Napoli's asking price for striker Victor Osimhen despite the Italian club lowering their demands below his £110m release clause.

Reports in Italy have hinted Liverpool are in pole position to sign a player Jurgen Klopp wanted while he was in charge at Anfield - Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

England fans clashed with Germany supporters in Dusseldorf after the hosts were kicked out of Euro 2024 by Spain.

Liverpool have ruled out selling Mohamed Salah this summer, even if he does not sign a new contract.

Liverpool are prepared to meet Nico Williams' release clause of just under £50m.

THE SUN

Chelsea have had a £42m bid for Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion rejected, with the Spanish club holding out for at least £70m.

Reports in Italy claim the Saudi PIF has met with representatives of Kevin De Bruyne and come away happy that the Manchester City midfielder has "verbally agreed" to a move to Al Ittihad.

Jamie Vardy is going to be propelled back into the spotlight - as he is working on a film based on his extraordinary life story and his rise to the top of English football.

THE TIMES

Harry Kane has called on England's players to "repay" Gareth Southgate with the kind of statement performance they have been lacking so far at Euro 2024 when they take on Switzerland for a semi-final spot.

Gary Lineker's football podcast is being seen as the biggest challenge by the FA in terms of handling negative media around England at Euro 2024.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea have agreed a £12m deal to sign Portugal U20 defender Renato Veiga from Swiss side Basel.

Switzerland and Newcastle star Fabian Schar has told England to keep their hands off his club boss Eddie Howe, who is one of the favourites to replace Gareth Southgate.

Gregg Berhalter is set to learn his fate next week as US Soccer faces increasingly loud calls to move on from their head coach after a disappointing Copa America.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have given Bruno Fernandes the go-ahead to open transfer talks with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which could end up with him joining good friend Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England winger Anthony Gordon has spoken with his international team-mates about a potential Liverpool move.

Leicester City hope to add free agent Bobby Decordova-Reid to their squad over the weekend.

Switzerland's goalkeepers have been training in futuristic battery-powered sunglasses designed to sharpen their reflexes ahead of the Euro 2024 last-eight clash with England.

The row over Olympic Games selection policy at UK Athletics continues to deepen, with hammer thrower Anna Purchase saying she fears for her future in the sport after being omitted from the team despite being in the world's top 16.

Police in Germany have arrested a security guard who used to work for the family of stricken Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher in connection with a recent blackmail attempt.

DAILY RECORD

Birmingham have reportedly made their move to try to sign former Dundee loan defender Owen Beck from Liverpool on a temporary basis.

Kenny Miller has agreed to join former Celtic boss Ronny Deila in the United Arab Emirates with Al Wahda.

Celtic have "positioned themselves" in the chase to sign Switzerland's third-choice goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo from Lorient, according to reports in France.

