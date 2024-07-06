Manchester United are finally set to offload Donny van de Beek this summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are finally set to offload Donny van de Beek this summer according to reports in Spain.

Rio Ferdinand was among the pundits heaping praise on Kobbie Mainoo after his impressive first-half display against Switzerland.

Pep Guardiola and his wife were among the special guests to watch Saturday's match between Cameron Norrie and Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon, as the Manchester City manager joined the likes of Ben Stokes and Leah Williamson in Centre Court's Royal Box.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori has reportedly agreed personal terms with Arsenal.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United are confident of signing Matthijs de Ligt in a deal worth around £43million after manager Erik ten Hag stepped up his charm offensive to take the Bayern Munich defender to Old Trafford.

Bukayo Saka grabbed his chance of redemption as England moved into the Euro semi-finals - and now the winger wants to make history.

Jordan Pickford's water bottle provided all the answers as his Manuel Akanji prediction helped England beat Switzerland on penalties.

Wrexham have secured their third signing of the summer in bringing in Charlton Athletic captain George Dobson.

SUNDAY TIMES

Andy Murray has played his last Wimbledon match after Emma Raducanu withdrew from the mixed doubles in a decision that is understood to have disappointed the Murray camp, with his mother Judy describing it as "astonishing".

STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester City are increasingly concerned they will lose Ederson to the loaded Saudi Pro League this summer.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Ivan Toney admits he is 'very impatient' as he waits for a start in England's run to the Euro 2024 semi-finals. The Brentford striker replaced an off-colour Harry Kane to score in the shootout win over Switzerland on Saturday.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Iga Swiatek was booed by the crowd before being unceremoniously dumped out of Wimbledon after suffering a shock third-round defeat to world No 35 Yulia Putintseva.

SUNDAY RECORD

Celtic are back round the table with Benfica in a bid to thrash out a deal for Paulo Bernardo.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Leicester City are joining the race for Celtic's Matt O'Riley.

Brendan Rodgers has called for patience as he targets new players.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.