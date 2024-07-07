Man Utd to hold recruitment meeting on Monday to finalise Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt deals - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United will hold a recruitment meeting on Monday as they look to push ahead on imminent transfers and finalise deals for both Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's penalty in England's shootout win over Switzerland has ranked among the hardest strikes of Euro 2024.

England's support is expected to be outnumbered for the first time at the Euros when they take on the Netherlands in Wednesday's semi-final.

France boss Didier Deschamps is reportedly set to drop vice-captain Antoine Griezmann for Tuesday's Euro 2024 semi-final against Spain.

THE ATHLETIC

Arsenal have contacted Wolves to express an interest in signing goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal are in talks over a move for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori and have also launched a player-plus-cash bid for Barcelona winger Raphinha as they plot a significant spending spree.

Chelsea are ready to pay £11m for Basel midfielder Renato Veiga and are also finalising moves for Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors as well as American left-back Caleb Wiley.

Liverpool are now one of four teams taking a look at a deal for Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer.

New Bayer Leverkusen signing Aleix Garcia has confirmed he rejected a summer move to West Ham.

DAILY MIRROR

None of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk nor Trent Alexander-Arnold will be sold by Liverpool in the immediate future.

Bayern Munich will receive £17m as part of the deal involving Joshua Zirkzee's move to Manchester United from Bologna.

Gleison Bremer admits he's 'flattered' by links of a move to Manchester United - but insists he's happy at Juventus.

THE SUN

Sheffield United are facing a disciplinary probe after rivals complained to the EFL over their proposed takeover.

DAILY STAR

Peter Odemwingie - remembered forever for his infamous West Brom-QPR deadline day faux pas - has qualified as a PGA professional.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Novak Djokovic has warned that club tennis is "endangered" by a rise in the popularity of padel.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers ace Scott Wright has been heavily linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

