Arsenal and Manchester United on alert with Marc Guehi set to reject new Crystal Palace contract offer - Paper Talk

THE SUN

Arsenal and Manchester United are on high alert with Marc Guehi set to reject Crystal Palace's new contract offer.

Leicester City plan to join the race for Celtic midfield star Matt O'Riley.

Chelsea are set to lose a talented academy product dubbed "the next Musiala" according to reports. Rio Ngumoha, 15, is set to join Liverpool after they broke their historic wage structure to bring him in.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have returned with a second bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite of £45m plus a further £5m in add ons.

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell is among the options Manchester United are considering as they look for competition for Luke Shaw.

Former Everton defender Johnny Heitinga is being considered by Merseyside rivals Liverpool to join Arne Slot's backroom team as a coach.

Former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been approached regarding a return to football less than 24 hours after it emerged he is retiring.

DAILY TELGRAPH

Tiger Woods is believed to have turned down the opportunity to captain USA at next year's Ryder Cup.

Ben Stokes has revealed he sent messages of support to England manager Gareth Southgate during the European Championship and has called on England fans to lay off the football team before the semi-final against Holland.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are so desperate to get rid of Donny van de Beek that they will let him go for next to nothing. The Dutch midfielder is on the verge of joining Spanish side Girona.

Gareth Southgate added a breathing expert to aid his team's chances for the Euros. Breathing specialist and Radio 1 host, Stuart Sandeman, has been present in England's camp in a bid to give the side any edge that can be found.

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool have added former Manchester City analyst and coach Aaron Briggs to Arne Slot's backroom staff.

Liverpool have turned down offers from Bundesliga clubs Mainz and Wolfsburg for Sepp van den Berg with the defender set to be handed the chance to shine in pre-season.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic will make another move to land Sparta Prague No 1 Peter Vindahl Jensen. The Danish keeper is amongst the Hoops' top summer targets.

Rangers could reportedly see the list of potential suitors for Connor Goldson drop this summer if a "bidding war" breaks out.

Carl Starfelt has played down speculation he could leave Celta Vigo - with talk escalating over a potential return to Celtic just 12 months after leaving the club.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.