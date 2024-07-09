Manchester United discuss Brentford's Ivan Toney as they look at striking options - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United have discussed Brentford's Ivan Toney as they look at striking options.

Arsenal want a central midfielder and one player of interest is Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino.

Kaoru Mitoma has returned to Brighton training as the winger steps up his recovery from the back injury he sustained in February.

Hansi Flick and Thiago Alcantara have met to discuss a possible role on Barcelona's coaching staff.

Nottingham Forest have announced plans for their women's side to go full-time professional for the 2025-26 season.

Stoke are fielding interest in midfielder Josh Laurent, who has just one year left on his contract with the Championship side.

Aston Villa will review loan options for defender Kortney Hause.

Brentford are preparing for interest in midfielder Frank Onyeka due to his limited minutes in the second half of last season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Gareth Southgate is in line for a knighthood if England win the European Championship and could receive one even if they do not.

Reading are moving closer towards a long-awaited takeover, with former Wycombe owner Rob Couhig in the final stages of ending Dai Yongge's turbulent reign.

THE SUN

Tyrell Malacia's return still has no timeframe - 14 months after his last Manchester United game.

Manchester United are in pole position to sign Dan Ndoye, the Switzerland star's agent has revealed.

Jobe Bellingham has snubbed a lucrative Premier League move to stay at Sunderland.

Chelsea signing Marc Guiu is set to immediately leave on loan to Sevilla, according to reports.

Chelsea are plotting a shock transfer swoop for Karim Adeyemi, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

The mayor of Marseille has publicly opposed Mason Greenwood's expected move to the Ligue 1 side.

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms for Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt ahead of a potential summer transfer.

THE TIMES

Manchester United are expected to return with a third bid for Jarrad Branthwaite after Everton rejected a second offer of £45m, plus £5m in add-ons.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's trusted assistant Mitchell van der Gaag is understood to have left the club.

Manchester United are reportedly set to approach long-time Arsenal target Ferdi Kadioglu.

EVENING STANDARD

Spain have suffered an Alvaro Morata injury scare for the Euro 2024 final after a security guard accidentally slipped into the La Roja captain's knee following the semi-final win over France in Munich.

Arsenal have taken teenage star Coran Madden on trial.

DAILY RECORD

Minister of Sport for Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud has declared that Jota will not be leaving Al Ittihad this summer amid speculation over a return to Celtic.

Celtic appear to be inching closer to a deal with Benfica to bring Paulo Bernardo back to the club this summer - with the midfielder keen to get a move sealed imminently.

SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen are ready to make a move to land attacking midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento on loan from Brighton.

Kilmarnock have knocked back two bids for star man Danny Armstrong, according to reports.

Standard Liege have reportedly rejected the chance to sign released Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack on a free.

