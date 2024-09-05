Manchester United appoint Sam Erith as new performance director - Paper Talk

Plus: Chelsea chief executive Chris Jurasek leaves after just 15 months; John Terry sends good luck message to Rio Ngumoha after his move to Liverpool; Neymar insists Rodrygo should be named among the world's top five players; Lewis Morgan attracts interest from Athens giants Panathinaikos
Friday 6 September 2024 00:01, UK
THE DAILY MAIL
Manchester United have appointed Sam Erith as performance director until the end of the season - as the drive to transform the club continues.
Nicko Sensoli created history after his goal sealed San Marino's first ever competitive victory in a 1-0 win over Liechtenstein.
Chelsea chief executive Chris Jurasek has left the club after just 15 months following a chaotic transfer window which saw the Stamford Bridge side shell out £200m on 11 players.
THE TIMES
Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah have made electric starts to the season because they have not been "shattered" by a summer international tournament, according to the PFA.
DAILY MIRROR
Neymar insists Real Madrid star Rodrygo should be named among the world's top five players, after being snubbed by the Ballon d'Or.
Chelsea legend John Terry has sent a good luck message to Rio Ngumoha after he completed his move to Liverpool.
Sadio Mane's career in Saudi Arabia is part of the reason why former team-mate Mohamed Salah is reluctant to make the same move, it has been claimed.
SCOTTISH SUN
Rangers star Danilo is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a fresh injury setback.
Scotland star Lewis Morgan is attracting interest from Athens giants Panathinaikos as the days tick down to the end of the Greek transfer window, according to reports Stateside.
DAILY RECORD
Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic's fantastic transfer work has provided the strength to push for a Champions League playoff spot.