Jack Grealish set to start for England in Lee Carsley's first game as interim boss - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Jack Grealish is set to start for England in Lee Carsley's first game as interim head coach.

Aitana Bonmati is expected to become the highest-paid player in women's football after agreeing a lucrative contract extension with Barcelona.

The Football Association (FA) is working on a consultation plan that will see stakeholders in the women's game, including players, help the governing body develop policies on safer working environments.

DAILY MAIL

Sol Campbell has argued that he deserves a knighthood for his successful football career and has expressed his bemusement as to why he keeps being 'overlooked' for the honour.

A League One coach is set to join Real Madrid's backroom staff in a shock move after striking up a close friendship with Carlo Ancelotti's son, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel reportedly rejected the chance to manage Manchester United due to disagreements over the proposed transfer policy.

Charles Leclerc might have driven superbly on his way to winning the Monza GP last weekend, but that wasn't the case as he was filmed crashing one of his personal vehicles into another car just days later.

DAILY EXPRESS

Interim England manager Lee Carsley has revealed he will not sing God Save the King before his first match in charge against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday night.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Steve McClaren has been learning patois after taking charge of Jamaica - 16 years since being ridiculed for attempting a Dutch accent at FC Twente.

THE SUN

Racecourses are braced for a financial hammer blow if Sir Keir Starmer's outdoor smoking ban spreads to a day cheering on the horses.

Crystal Palace were completely "convinced" they would lose Eberechi Eze this summer, it's been revealed.

Six Premier League stars had to race for safety after Ghana fans went on the rampage following a loss to Angola.

DAILY RECORD

Viljami Sinisalo has opened up on his long-term vision at Celtic, insisting he did not need to think hard about signing for "one of the biggest clubs in the world."

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are facing fresh interest in James Tavernier with six clubs in two different countries reportedly keen to snap up the Ibrox skipper in the next seven days or so.