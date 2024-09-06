Sean Dyche could be sacked if John Textor takes control of Everton - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Everton takeover bidder John Textor wants to bring in top coach Abel Ferreira to replace Sean Dyche if he wins control of the club.

Paul Mitchell's future as Newcastle sporting director is in doubt - just two months after arriving at St James' Park.

Todd Boehly is confident he has a £2.5billion fund to end Chelsea's civil war with a takeover bid.

Former Spurs and Portsmouth boss Harry Redknapp has said that belting out God Save The King is "a must" for the England job.

MIRROR

Pep Guardiola's legacy at Manchester City will include a £300million-plus transfer war chest if he decides to quit the Etihad next year.

John Textor has blasted the Premier League's financial fair play rules during takeover talks to buy out Farhad Moshiri at Everton.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

Lee Carsley's chances of becoming the new permanent England manager will not be affected by his refusal to sing God Save the King, with the FA remaining steadfast in their belief that it should be a personal choice.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Todd Boehly believes his working relationship with Chelsea co-owner Clearlake Capital is at breaking point and that a resolution must be found to avoid a civil war at Stamford Bridge.

England considered uprooting from Twickenham and relocating to Birmingham during talks about the redevelopment of the home of rugby.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Erling Haaland is reportedly close to committing his future to Manchester City by signing a lucrative contract extension - but the deal is expected to contain a release clause.

Image: Erling Haaland celebrates after equalising from the penalty spot against Ipswich

Jack Draper vowed he will become a Grand Slam champion one day, believing that at his rate of improvement it is 'just a matter of time'.

THE OBSERVER

Todd Boehly has lost faith in his working relationship with Clearlake Capital, the US private equity firm that owns a majority shareholding in Chelsea, and wants to find a resolution that would prevent civil war breaking out at Stamford Bridge.

The League Managers Association (LMA) has called for an end to the "bias" in recruitment which it believes is fostering a lack of diversity among head coaches in the English football pyramid.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have reportedly pinpointed their replacement for James Tavernier should the captain leave in the coming days.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ian Gordon admits Hibs will now look to buy British after too many transfer market mistakes.