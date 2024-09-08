Manchester United make contact with Sevilla over defender Juanlu Sanchez - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

Manchester United have made contact with Sevilla to request more information about promising defender Juanlu Sanchez.

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber was involved in an altercation with former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst while on international duty.

Arsenal are reportedly set to turn down any bids for Jorginho after reports Galatasaray were targeting the Italian - as they seek a new midfielder before the Turkish transfer window slams shut next week.

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly one of the names on Sir Jim Ratcliffe's list to replace Erik ten Hag should the Dutchman get sacked - though Zidane has said no to Manchester United in the past.

Everton takeover bidder John Textor wants to bring in top coach Abel Ferreira if he wins control of the club.

Behdad Eghbali will block any attempt from Todd Boehly to sell his Chelsea stake to outside investors.

Lee Carsley is now convinced he has what it takes to be England boss - having doubted he could do the job.

Manuel Ugarte has destroyed fears regarding his fitness after his incredible performance for Uruguay.

Conor McGregor has revealed he went up a shoe size after toe injury but is "well on track" to make December UFC return.

Despite no Premier League action during the international break, embattled Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag still couldn't escape a defeat. Ten Hag returned to his native Holland where he took the reins of his former club FC Utrecht in a testimonial fixture.

Mario Balotelli was left embarrassed after Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters turned down the chance to sign him. Former Italy international Balotelli is a free agent following the end of his second spell at Turkish club Adana Demirspor.

Neymar has reportedly suffered a setback in his long-awaited return for Al-Hilal.

Dan Ashworth and other former members of Newcastle United's recruitment team have been hurt and bemused by claims from new sporting director Paul Mitchell that the club's transfer structure was "not fit for purpose".

Fenerbahce have agreed a loan deal with Juventus to sign winger Filip Kostic.

Celtic's record signing Arne Engels is on his way back early from international duty. And that's because he's at the centre of a bizarre Uefa rule meaning he's suspended - despite never being booked or sent off for Belgium's senior team.

Steve Clarke has been dealt a major blow as English-born Elliot Anderson confirms he won't play for Scotland as he reveals 'final decision'.