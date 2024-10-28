Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim agrees to become new Manchester United boss - Paper Talk

Plus: Erik ten Hag has flown back to Holland on a private jet just hours after being sacked by Manchester United; ex-Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea appears to have made a not-so-subtle did at Ten Hag; Nottingham Forest have opened contract talks with Chris Wood
MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS
Sporting coach Ruben Amorim has agreed in principle to become the next Manchester United manager.
DAILY MAIL
Ex-Man Utd goalkeeper David De Gea appears to have made a not-so-subtle did at Erik ten Hag after he was sacked as Manchester United manager as he took to X to share a pinched fingers emoji, seemingly aiming a dig at his former boss.
THE SUN
Erik ten Hag has flown back to Holland on a private jet just hours after being sacked by Manchester United.
Liverpool have put Jurgen Klopp's £4m home up for sale - after his successor Arne Slot turned it down.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Nottingham Forest have opened contract talks with Chris Wood after the forward's stunning start to the Premier League season.
THE GUARDIAN
Thomas Frank and Ruben Amorim have emerged as the early favourites to succeed Erik ten Hag as the Manchester United manager after the Dutchman was sacked on Monday.
DAILY STAR
Manchester United have made Ruben Amorim their No.1 choice to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag.
SCOTTISH SUN
Graham Potter would be interested in taking over the Ibrox hot-seat, according to former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson.