 Skip to content

Manchester United already place Antony on the transfer list following Erik ten Hag's axe - Paper Talk

Plus: Newcastle discuss signing Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo in January; Gianfranco Zola thinks Cole Palmer can be a future Ballon D'Or winner; Arne Slot worried about his forward options for Liverpool's demanding schedule amid concerns over the fitness of Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa

Tuesday 29 October 2024 23:39, UK

Paper talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United have already placed Antony on the transfer list following Erik ten Hag's axe, according to reports.

Sporting Lisbon all but confirmed Manchester United will poach Ruben Amorim after announcing the Red Devils will pay his £8.3m release clause.

DAILY MAIL

Trending

Manchester United are currently locked in talks with Sporting Lisbon over Ruben Amorim's notice period.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Ruben Amorim spoke to journalists after the Sporting match saying that the decision to join Manchester United is completely up to him!

THE GUARDIAN

Also See:

Ruben Amorim is set to be confirmed as Manchester United's manager after Sporting said the Premier League club were ready to pay his release clause of €10m (£8.3m).

Arne Slot has said he is worried about his forward options for Liverpool's demanding schedule with Diogo Jota ruled out until after the next international break and no timescale placed on Federico Chiesa's return.

Only Pep Guardiola has reached 10 wins in all competitions as a Premier League manager in fewer matches than Arne Slot

THE TIMES

Manchester United have approached Sporting Lisbon over the €10m release clause for Ruben Amorim as they move closer to appointing him as Erik ten Hag's replacement.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sporting have announced that they are in negotiations for their head coach Ruben Amorim to join Manchester United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Back in early October whilst away with Portugal, Bruno Fernandes gave his thoughts on Ruben Amorim

Newcastle United are discussing the possibility of signing Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo in January but manager Eddie Howe is facing tough spending restrictions.

Bryan Mbeumo celebrates after scoring Brentford's goal

Spain is set to be awarded the 2031 Ryder Cup, meaning that England's wait to host the biennial showdown will extend into a third decade.

DAILY MIRROR

Paul Scholes has suggested that Manchester United should shift their focus from top target Ruben Amorim and consider appointing Zinedine Zidane as their new manager instead.

Gianfranco Zola has claimed Cole Palmer shares his footballing vision as he backed the England star to be a future Ballon D'Or winner.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates after scoring his side's second goal (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

DAILY RECORD

Director John Halsted has held talks about putting a major cash injection into Rangers.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have slapped a massive asking price on loan star Alexandro Bernabei, it's being claimed.

A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Stream Sky Sports with NOW!