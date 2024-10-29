Manchester United already place Antony on the transfer list following Erik ten Hag's axe - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United have already placed Antony on the transfer list following Erik ten Hag's axe, according to reports.

Sporting Lisbon all but confirmed Manchester United will poach Ruben Amorim after announcing the Red Devils will pay his £8.3m release clause.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are currently locked in talks with Sporting Lisbon over Ruben Amorim's notice period.

THE GUARDIAN

Ruben Amorim is set to be confirmed as Manchester United's manager after Sporting said the Premier League club were ready to pay his release clause of €10m (£8.3m).

Arne Slot has said he is worried about his forward options for Liverpool's demanding schedule with Diogo Jota ruled out until after the next international break and no timescale placed on Federico Chiesa's return.

THE TIMES

Manchester United have approached Sporting Lisbon over the €10m release clause for Ruben Amorim as they move closer to appointing him as Erik ten Hag's replacement.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sporting have announced that they are in negotiations for their head coach Ruben Amorim to join Manchester United.

Newcastle United are discussing the possibility of signing Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo in January but manager Eddie Howe is facing tough spending restrictions.

Spain is set to be awarded the 2031 Ryder Cup, meaning that England's wait to host the biennial showdown will extend into a third decade.

DAILY MIRROR

Paul Scholes has suggested that Manchester United should shift their focus from top target Ruben Amorim and consider appointing Zinedine Zidane as their new manager instead.

Gianfranco Zola has claimed Cole Palmer shares his footballing vision as he backed the England star to be a future Ballon D'Or winner.

DAILY RECORD

Director John Halsted has held talks about putting a major cash injection into Rangers.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have slapped a massive asking price on loan star Alexandro Bernabei, it's being claimed.