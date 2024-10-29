Ruben Amorim accepts Man Utd appointment could de delayed until after November international break - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ruben Amorim accepts he may be forced to wait until after the international break before taking over as Manchester United manager.

England will ban players from competitions which are suspected of corruption and will also move to prevent cricketers from entering new franchise leagues after elimination from other tournaments played at the same time.

Wrexham's Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have landed new investment from a billionaire New York family as they try fund the club's rise through English football.

ATHLETIC

Evangelos Marinakis, owner of Premier League club Nottingham Forest, is suing one of his rivals from Greek football in a libel case that is in its early stages at the High Court in London.

DAILY MAIL

Gary Neville has ripped into Erik ten Hag and the Manchester United administration for overseeing 'two of the worst signings' in the club's history, the arrivals of Casemiro and Antony in 2022.

THE TIMES

Joe Marler left the England camp on Monday due to "personal reasons" and is unlikely to return to play for his country this autumn.

DAILY MIRROR

Dele Alli led the tributes to George Baldock as he attended the funeral service for the Greece international, three weeks after his tragic death at the age of just 31.

DAILY MAIL

Anthony Martial broke his duck for new club AEK Athens club after just three games, ending a 339-day drought since his last goal for former club Manchester United in November 2023.

SCOTTISH SUN

The biker who was hit by Alfredo Morelos in his drink-drive shame has accused the striker of lying over his statement in the wake of the accident.