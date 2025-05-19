Man Utd transfer news: Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez wanted at Old Trafford - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Emiliano Martinez is wanted by Manchester United and Barcelona after he hinted at an Aston Villa exit, according to reports in Argentina.

Manchester United will not host a victory parade if they win the Europa League out of respect for the hundreds of staff who have lost their jobs this season.

Mikel Arteta will miss Arsenal's final game of the season after picking up a touchline ban.

Alexandre Lacazette's home was burgled while he was in action for Lyon on Saturday, according to reports.

JJ Gabriel has been tipped by Manchester United insiders to become their youngest ever player.

Fabia Paratici's return to Tottenham is set to be confirmed as the Italian looks to line up Ange Postecoglou's successor.

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid officials are reportedly concerned by Jude Bellingham's drop-off in form this season, having held several meetings to discuss the situation.

Bernardo Silva delivered thinly-veiled criticism of unnamed Manchester City team-mates by claiming that he knows who has been in the trenches this season and insisting "something has to change".

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City will target four major signings during the summer transfer window to overhaul Pep Guardiola's squad after a first campaign in eight years without domestic silverware.

Rory McIlroy declined to speak to the media for the fourth day in a row at the 107th PGA Championship as he finished outside of the top 40.

THE ATHLETIC

Noussair Mazraoui has revealed his career-best longevity this season is down to cutting out fizzy drinks from his diet.

Angel Di Maria has confirmed he will leave Benfica this summer when his contract expires.

THE TIMES

Marc Skinner, the Manchester United Women head coach, has said he does not know why Sir Jim Ratcliffe was not at Wembley to watch his team in the Women's FA Cup final for the second consecutive year.

THE GUARDIAN

Southampton's search for a new manager has led them to hold talks with Tom Cleverley and Will Still. Danny Rohl, the Sheffield Wednesday manager, is also in the running for the job.

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed he "probably won't play" for Manchester City in this summer's Club World Cup, with the Belgian critical of FIFA for staging the competition when contracts are on the verge of running out.

DAILY EXPRESS

Marcus Rashford has reportedly changed his mind on the conditions he would accept to leave Manchester United this summer.

EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke says the club will invest in the squad this summer as they strive to win major trophies.

Fulham captain Tom Cairney has signalled that he wants to extend his decade-long stay at Craven Cottage.

DAILY RECORD

Barry Ferguson was left to lick his wounds at being overlooked for the Rangers job - just days after being officially interviewed for the position.

Will Still has reportedly "rejected" an approach from Rangers to become their next manager.

SCOTTISH SUN

Nico Raskin insists he will be a Rangers player for as long as the club wants him to be.

