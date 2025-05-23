Bruno Fernandes: Al Hilal want answer from Man Utd captain over transfer by next week - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Al Hilal want an answer from Bruno Fernandes by next week over whether he fancies a money-spinning move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Florian Wirtz has told Bayern Munich he is joining Liverpool in a move that will smash the British transfer record.

Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric is set to buy a £1.1m house on the outskirts of Swansea, leaving excited fans gobsmacked.

Image: Real Madrid confirmed this week Luka Modric will leave the club at the end of the season

Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho look certain to be sold by cash-strapped Manchester United this summer.

Tom Lockyer has revealed he was hurt when Luton did not offer him a new contract this month.

Gary Lineker is planning for life as a "media disruptor" after leaving the BBC, according to reports.

Former Liverpool star Albert Riera is a leading contender to become the next Hull City boss.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Alejandro Garnacho's representatives are set to hold talks with Manchester United to discuss the Argentina forward's future amid his fury at being dropped for the Europa League final.

The inaugural edition of a 16-team Rugby Club World Cup is expected to take place at the end of the 2027-28 season after discussions in Cardiff on Friday.

Pep Guardiola has become embroiled in another club-vs-country row with England after being asked to make James McAtee and Rico Lewis available during the Club World Cup next month.

DAILY MAIL

Jack Grealish was the last to leave the celebrations as Kevin De Bruyne threw a stylish night out for his Manchester City team-mates and their loved ones as he prepares to bid farewell to his adopted home.

Manchester United have begun the process of telling staff they have lost their jobs, just hours after the team's defeat in the Europa League final.

At the age of 47, Tom Brady has been retired from football 'for good' for more than two years but the legendary quarterback is now plotting a stunning comeback.

Image: Tom Brady has been part of Birmingham's ownership since 2023, and helped lead them to the League One title this season

DAILY MIRROR

Michael van Gerwen has been told that his 'race is run' after the Dutchman's retirement vow.

French Open chiefs will ban supporters from drinking alcohol in the stands as they look to clamp down on bad behaviour.

Viktor Gyokeres has revealed he prefers Lisbon to London after being linked with a summer transfer to Arsenal and Manchester United.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is considering his future, with Manchester United interested in signing the Crystal Palace striker this summer.

Arne Slot has revealed that he turned down the chance to manage Tottenham before agreeing to become Liverpool boss - and that he also had secret talks about taking over at another mystery Premier League club.

THE GUARDIAN

Some of Harvard's sports teams would be virtually wiped out by a Trump administration decision announced on Thursday that would make the Ivy League school with the nation's largest athletic program ineligible for international student visas.

DAILY EXPRESS

Alexander Zverev has revealed his plane was struck by lightning on the way to the French Open.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Hamilton Accies star Andy Ryan has successfully appealed a whopping five-match ban - after the referee in question failed to turn up.

Celtic hero Daizen Maeda will be able to take a well-earned break after the Scottish Cup Final as Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu revealed he has rested him for their World Cup qualifiers.

DAILY RECORD

Youssef El Kachati has been scouted by Celtic with a view to signing him in the summer.

Jimmy Thelin has admitted Sir Alex Ferguson has offered him some advice going into the Scottish Cup final with Celtic.

Russell Martin is already putting plans in place for a potential Ibrox tenure.

