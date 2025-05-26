Hugo Ekitike strongly considered by Chelsea this summer alongside Liam Delap - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt's 22-year-old forward Hugo Ekitike as they bid to make at least one new signing before their Club World Cup campaign in June. Liverpool have also been linked with the youngster as a potential replacement for Darwin Nunez.

Manchester United are pursuing an interest in Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo even though Ruben Amorim will make Matheus Cunha his first signing of the summer.

Liam Delap is expected to decide on his next move in the coming days after meeting interested clubs for talks over the past week. Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Everton have all made a pitch to the 22-year-old in recent days.

THE SUN

Marcus Rashford is holding out for ­Champions League ­football next season - in a blow to Aston Villa and Manchester United.

Ruben Amorim was summoned to Monaco for crunch talks with Manchester United execs - just hours after defeat in the Europa League final.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United aim to offload a significant number of players this summer and run a much leaner squad next season when they will have no European football to play.

Owen Farrell wants to leave Racing 92 early and return to play in England.

A regional cup final was abandoned on Sunday because the venue's management allegedly objected to Palestine flags in the stands.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are ramping up their pursuit of a new striker after qualifying for the Champions League, with further talks held over Ipswich's Liam Delap and the club giving strong consideration to a move for Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike.

DAILY RECORD

Aberdeen are set to make Nick Suman their next signing but several of their Scottish Cup-winning squad are heading for the Pittodrie exit door.

Hearts fans have voted in huge numbers to give Tony Bloom's bumper £10m investment the go-ahead.

