Arsenal eye transfer move for former Man City winger Leroy Sane - Paper Talk
Plus: Man Utd will have to wait until next week to find out if they have beaten Chelsea to Liam Delap's signature; Jordan Henderson could make a big return to the Premier League this summer; Arsenal must pay £93m to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko
Thursday 29 May 2025 00:00, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
TIMES
Arsenal are targeting former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane who is out of contract at Bayern Munich this summer.
Manchester United will have to wait until next week to find out if they have beaten Chelsea to Liam Delap's signature.
Police made 28 arrests as Chelsea and Real Betis fans clashed ahead of the Conference League final in Wroclaw.
DAILY MIRROR
Liverpool will reportedly focus on selling Darwin Nunez after getting a deal over the line to sign Florian Wirtz.
Jordan Henderson could make a big return to the Premier League this summer.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Arsenal must pay £93m to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko
Newcastle United are ready to make their first moves in a crucial summer with bids for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.
THE SUN
QPR have announced five players are leaving the club, with a fan favourite, Jimmy Dunne, potentially set to follow.
Liverpool are in a race against time to seal the £126m record signing of Florian Wirtz before he joins up with Germany.
Marcus Rashford's camp has met with Barcelona over a permanent transfer this summer, according to reports
THE ATHLETIC
Lamine Yamal's new Barcelona contract could be worth nearly £40m a year
The Premier League's status as the richest domestic league in global football has been underlined by a new report into European club valuations, with nine of the top 20 coming from England.
Liverpool value goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher at above £20m this summer, with Brentford among several Premier League clubs interested in his availability.
SCOTTISH SUN
Dave King insists Steven Gerrard is the "obvious choice" to become Rangers manager again.
Celtic will face Como and Ajax in a summer tournament in Italy.
DAILY RECORD
Former Celtic star and Stade Rennes' misfit Kyogo Furuhashi is set to be frozen out of the squad when he returns for pre-season.
