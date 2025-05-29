Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes' agent in Saudi for transfer talks with Al Hilal - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Bruno Fernandes' agent held face-to-face talks with Al Hilal at a hotel in Riyadh on Thursday night over a mega-money deal for the Manchester United captain.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim hails captain Bruno Fernandes' leadership qualities at the club and says they are vital for what he wants to achieve going into next season

Erik ten Hag has turned his attention to two of his former Manchester United stars as he prepares to oversee his first transfer window as Bayer Leverkusen manager.

Arsenal have entered talks to sign striker Benjamin Sesko, with the forward ready to leave Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Ruben Amorim could hardly hide his laughter as Amad Diallo was quizzed over Alejandro Garnacho's future at Man Utd.

TELEGRAPH

Liverpool forward Luis Díaz has been added to the list of potential signings at Al Nassr, who are monitoring his contract situation at Anfield.

Pep Guardiola will have a frantic fortnight of transfer activity to complete deals before flying out for the Club World Cup, with Tijjani Reijnders and Cherki targeted.

TIMES

Pep Lijnders, once part of Jürgen Klopp's Champions League and Premier League-winning team, may join Pep Guardiola's backroom staff.

Image: Pep Lijnders (left) was Jurgen Klopp's assistant coach during his years at Liverpool

THE GUARDIAN

Kelly Simmons, the former director of the women's professional game in England, has attacked Sir Jim Ratcliffe over his remarks about Manchester United's women's team.

A court in Argentina has declared a mistrial in the case of seven health professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona.

THE SUN

Leicester City are facing a huge points deduction for next season if found guilty of breaching PSR rules.

Al Nassr are confident they can keep Cristiano Ronaldo, just days after the Portuguese star indicated he would leave the club.

Wrexham are targeting an experienced Premier League trio ahead of their return to the Championship.

SCOTTISH SUN

Falkirk will make a shock bid to take Brian Graham to the Premiership after he rejected the chance to boss Partick Thistle.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.