Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes' agent in Saudi for transfer talks with Al Hilal - Paper Talk
Plus: Erik ten Hag eyes reunion with two Man Utd stars; Man City hope to move fast with two deals ahead of the Club World Cup; Leicester City face points deduction in the Championship if found guilty of breaking PSR rules
Thursday 29 May 2025 22:58, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Bruno Fernandes' agent held face-to-face talks with Al Hilal at a hotel in Riyadh on Thursday night over a mega-money deal for the Manchester United captain.
Erik ten Hag has turned his attention to two of his former Manchester United stars as he prepares to oversee his first transfer window as Bayer Leverkusen manager.
Arsenal have entered talks to sign striker Benjamin Sesko, with the forward ready to leave Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.
Ruben Amorim could hardly hide his laughter as Amad Diallo was quizzed over Alejandro Garnacho's future at Man Utd.
TELEGRAPH
Liverpool forward Luis Díaz has been added to the list of potential signings at Al Nassr, who are monitoring his contract situation at Anfield.
Pep Guardiola will have a frantic fortnight of transfer activity to complete deals before flying out for the Club World Cup, with Tijjani Reijnders and Cherki targeted.
TIMES
Pep Lijnders, once part of Jürgen Klopp's Champions League and Premier League-winning team, may join Pep Guardiola's backroom staff.
THE GUARDIAN
Kelly Simmons, the former director of the women's professional game in England, has attacked Sir Jim Ratcliffe over his remarks about Manchester United's women's team.
A court in Argentina has declared a mistrial in the case of seven health professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona.
THE SUN
Leicester City are facing a huge points deduction for next season if found guilty of breaching PSR rules.
Al Nassr are confident they can keep Cristiano Ronaldo, just days after the Portuguese star indicated he would leave the club.
Wrexham are targeting an experienced Premier League trio ahead of their return to the Championship.
SCOTTISH SUN
Falkirk will make a shock bid to take Brian Graham to the Premiership after he rejected the chance to boss Partick Thistle.
