Man Utd transfer news: Sir Jim Ratcliffe risks falling out with Ruben Amorim if Bruno Fernandes is sold - Paper Talk
Plus: Bruno Fernandes has been given one week to make a decision over leaving Man Utd; Trent Alexander-Arnold will be forced to change his number at Real Madrid due to LaLiga rules
Friday 30 May 2025 23:23, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Sir Jim Ratcliffe risks a major falling out with Ruben Amorim should he sell Bruno Fernandes, according to reports.
Christian Horner has shut down rumours of a move to Ferrari.
DAILY MAIL
Al Hilal have given Bruno Fernandes one week to make a decision over leaving Manchester United for the Saudi Pro League before they walk away from the deal.
Harry Maguire has given a haunting forecast for Manchester United's summer, insisting "a lot of players" will be shown the door.
THE TIMES
The £8m raised from their Asian tour may be a welcome boost for Sir Jim Ratcliffe but sources say Manchester United players are "fuming" about a trip that began with an embarrassing defeat.
THE TELEGRAPH
Al Hilal are increasingly confident of landing a deal for Bruno Fernandes after positive talks over the Manchester United captain.
EVENING STANDARD
Trent Alexander-Arnold will be forced into a number change upon his move to Real Madrid due to LaLiga's strict rules surrounding squad numbers.
SCOTTISH SUN
Head of referees Willie Collum leapt to the defence of VAR over Rangers' 'ghost goal' against Hibernian but admits "there's a good chance it did go in".
Rangers have released 13 players who had risen through their academy ranks.
DAILY RECORD
Scottish Cup hero Jack MacKenzie has urged Scottish football to learn its lessons and make sure the ugly injury he suffered at Tannadice never happens again.
