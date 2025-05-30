Man Utd transfer news: Sir Jim Ratcliffe risks falling out with Ruben Amorim if Bruno Fernandes is sold - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Sir Jim Ratcliffe risks a major falling out with Ruben Amorim should he sell Bruno Fernandes, according to reports.

Christian Horner has shut down rumours of a move to Ferrari.

DAILY MAIL

Al Hilal have given Bruno Fernandes one week to make a decision over leaving Manchester United for the Saudi Pro League before they walk away from the deal.

Harry Maguire has given a haunting forecast for Manchester United's summer, insisting "a lot of players" will be shown the door.

THE TIMES

The £8m raised from their Asian tour may be a welcome boost for Sir Jim Ratcliffe but sources say Manchester United players are "fuming" about a trip that began with an embarrassing defeat.

THE TELEGRAPH

Al Hilal are increasingly confident of landing a deal for Bruno Fernandes after positive talks over the Manchester United captain.

EVENING STANDARD

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be forced into a number change upon his move to Real Madrid due to LaLiga's strict rules surrounding squad numbers.

SCOTTISH SUN

Head of referees Willie Collum leapt to the defence of VAR over Rangers' 'ghost goal' against Hibernian but admits "there's a good chance it did go in".

Rangers have released 13 players who had risen through their academy ranks.

DAILY RECORD

Scottish Cup hero Jack MacKenzie has urged Scottish football to learn its lessons and make sure the ugly injury he suffered at Tannadice never happens again.

