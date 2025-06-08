Manchester United keeping tabs on PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's contract impasse - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Gianluigi Donnarumma is set for talks with PSG over a new contract amid interest from Manchester United and Manchester City, according to reports in France.

DAILY MIRROR

Al Nassr have told former Liverpool star Sadio Mane that he can leave the club this summer as they look to bring a top-class replacement to Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea could rival Arsenal for the signature of Benjamin Sesko this summer, with the Gunners yet to make up their minds.

Louis van Gaal has made a cutting remark on Manchester United, labelling the side a "commercial club, not a football club".

THE TIMES

Michail Antonio is back in training six months after his horror leg break - but his future remains uncertain at West Ham with contract talks at an impasse.

THE SUN

Flynn Downes is top of Russell Martin's wishlist at Rangers - but he will get no favours from his old club Southampton.

Italian football club Brescia are set to go extinct after 114 years having being declared bankrupt.

Sunderland want Manchester City kid Charlie Gray to fill Jobe Bellingham's boots.

Aston Villa want to hijack Bournemouth's move for Rennes skipper Adrien Truffert.

DAILY RECORD

St Mirren are set to pull off the signing coup of Jamaica international Richard King.

Westerlo frontman Matija Frigan is being tracked by Rangers.