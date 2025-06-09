Man City's Jack Grealish lined up by Bayer Leverkusen as a Florian Wirtz replacement - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester City's Jack Grealish is being lined up as a potential replacement for Florian Wirtz at Bayer Leverkusen.

Erik ten Hag tried to block Manchester United from signing mega-money flop Antony, according to a sensational claim.

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid are pushing to sign Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi in a late hijack plot.

Tottenham are closing in on Brentford's Thomas Frank - and an unveiling could take place in the coming days.

Man United are continuing talks for Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo after last week's opening offer of £55m was rejected.

Crystal Palace are set to learn their European fate at the end of the month - but legal challenges could drag the saga out even further.

Robert Lewandowski has accused Poland's national team manager of 'betraying him' after being stripped of the captaincy, as he explained why he has quit the national team.

Champions League winner Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been the victim of a burglary while enjoying time off on holiday.

THE TELEGRAPH

Manchester City are ready to make a move for Marcus Bettinelli, Chelsea's third-choice goalkeeper, following the departure of long-serving cult hero Scott Carson.

James O'Connor, the Crusaders and Australia fly-half, is expected to join Leicester on a one-year deal after turning down an offer from French big-spenders Racing 92.

Asher Opoku-Fordjour and Jamie George are to be drafted into the British and Irish Lions squad for training before the Test against Argentina in Dublin a week on Friday.

THE TIMES

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to leave Everton after negotiations on a new deal stalled.

Billy Boston will become the first rugby league player to be knighted on Tuesday with ministers saying the award will "right a historic wrong".

THE ATHLETIC

Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Brentford as they seek to appoint Thomas Frank as head coach - and the north London side hope to reach an agreement in the next 48 hours.

Brighton & Hove Albion are working on a deal to sign Italian central defender Diego Coppola from Serie A side Hellas Verona.

Benfica are set to include full-back Alvaro Carreras in their Club World Cup squad despite transfer interest from Real Madrid.

Arsenal Women are interested in signing Liverpool full-back Taylor Hinds upon the expiration of her contract at the end of this month.

DAILY MIRROR

Viktor Gyokeres has been left fuming with Sporting after they demanded more for him than they promised as he looks for a way out of the Portuguese club.

Tyson Fury's manager has refused to rule out a comeback amid talks of a potential showdown against long-time rival Anthony Joshua.

DAILY RECORD

Greek Giants AEK are preparing to push the boat out to land Rangers hitman Cyriel Dessers.

Stuart Findlay is set to join Hearts as talks with Oxford United progress over the defender.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are keen on out-of-contract Peterborough winger Kwame Poku.