Thomas Frank: Tottenham Hotspur pay £10m compensation to appoint Brentford head coach - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers.

THE SUN

Tottenham have paid around £10m in compensation for Thomas Frank.

Arsenal have drawn up a Plan C after becoming frustrated with the transfer sagas surrounding Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

Athletic Bilbao are "calm" over the future of Nico Williams, who is wanted by Arteta and Arsenal.

Porto have been left resigned to the fact that they will be unable to sign Arsenal's Fabio Vieira permanently this summer

Aaron Ramsey has been released by Cardiff, paving the way for his shock move to Club Universidad Nacional.

DAILY MAIL

Napoli are reportedly targeting Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez for a summer move.

George Russell claimed Max Verstappen tried to 'scare' him but failed when they collided in Spain last week, and added that the Dutchman would deserve a ban if tried it again.

THE GUARDIAN

Chris Wilder's future as Sheffield United manager is in doubt, with the club's American owners set to discuss his position at a board meeting.

The New York Jets owner, Woody Johnson, has offered £190m to buy John Textor's stake in Crystal Palace.

Burnley's owner is in advanced negotiations about buying a stake in the Spanish club Espanyol in what would become the Premier League's latest multi-club operation.

A Swedish third-tier side have changed the laws of football after their "gentle persistence" in exploring an offside loophole forced officials to act.

Lewis Hamilton insisted he will be in Formula One for several years as he moved to defend the disappointing start to his Ferrari career.

DAILY MIRROR

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur is said to be on shaky ground with the Italian team's top bosses growing more frustrated over their struggles.

Andy Murray has not ruled out a return to coaching despite his short-lived link-up with former world number one Novak Djokovic coming to an end after just four tournaments last month.

Rafael Nadal is set to be offered a special role at Roland Garros just months after he retired from tennis.

Bayern Munich were unable to match Liverpool's lofty offer for Florian Wirtz, a prominent chief at the German giants has admitted.

THE TIMES

The final leg of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track series has been cancelled only two months after the competition began.

DAILY RECORD

Stromsgodset winger Marko Farji is on Hearts' transfer radar - with Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen also showing interest.

Craig Gordon plans to solve Scotland's goalkeeping crisis by playing at the World Cup aged 43.

Ian Maxwell insists Steve Clarke's contract talks are on hold until after Scotland's crack at the World Cup.

Emirhan Demircan has knocked back an offer from Rangers to join them this summer, according to a report.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Dumbarton will become the first SPFL club to be liquidated since Rangers, after a rescue plan to reform as a newco was finalised.

