Ange Postecoglou emerges as Al Ahli target following Tottenham Hotspur sacking - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ange Postecoglou is a potential target for Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli should the Asian Champions League winners make a change of manager for next season.

THE TIMES

Fenerbahce have emerged as a possible destination for Kyle Walker, who is available after AC Milan turned their back on a move for the Manchester City player.

Emma Raducanu admitted she would need "proper and careful management" of her back pain before Wimbledon after her Queen's Club campaign came to a tame end against Qinwen Zheng in the quarter-finals.

Everton are ready to intensify their interest in the Villarreal forward Thierno Barry during a pivotal summer for the club.

THE GUARDIAN

The ECB is likely to continue as the host of World Test Championship finals until at least 2031.

Extreme levels of heat in the USA pose a danger to players and fans at Club World Cup, which starts this weekend.

Red Bull has agreed a deal to buy Newcastle Falcons which includes a commitment to keep the club in the city and will ensure the Premiership remains a 10-team competition next season.

Simone Biles has apologised for making personal remarks about Riley Gaines in a heated online exchange over transgender athlete participation in sports, even as conservative media figures continued to attack the gymnast.

Lewis Hamilton insisted he will be in Formula One for several years as he moved to defend the disappointing start to his Ferrari career.

Michael Johnson cancelled the final leg of the new Grand Slam Track series in Los Angeles before an emergency meeting with athletes on Thursday night, leaving the host of the 2028 Olympics and the country's second-largest city without a major track meeting this summer.

THE SUN

Furious darts star Gian van Veen has revealed that players are outraged with the quality of t-shirts given out at the World Cup.

Nigerian ace Victor Osimhen is emerging as a genuine back-up plan if Manchester United's move for Viktor Gyokeres falls through.

Chelsea are set to take on a familiar face in the Club World Cup group stage with ex- left-back Filipe Luis in charge of Brazilian side Flamengo.

Manchester City have slashed matchday ticket prices following several fan protests.

DAILY MIRROR

Thomas Frank will be given big money to spend this summer to help rebuild Tottenham.

Former England international Trevor Sinclair has been declared bankrupt after racking up a debt of more than £36,000.

THE ATHLETIC

Spain striker Alvaro Morata has said he seriously considered faking an injury to avoid playing at Euro 2024, after an accumulation of criticism during his career left him feeling "depressed" and "mentally broken".

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are preparing to table an official £6m bid for Matija Frigan.

Brian Graham has signed for Falkirk on a one-year deal ahead of their return to the top flight.

Robin Propper has stalled on his move back to Twente Enschede and will hold talks with new boss Russell Martin to find out if he has a future at Rangers.

Thousands of Celtic fans face being locked out of Hampden for the club's appearances at the business end of the Premier Sports Cup after the club were served with an SPFL notice of complaint.

