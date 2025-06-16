Arsenal to make fresh bid to tempt Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Ollie Watkins has made no secret of his love for Arsenal - and it now seems as though the Gunners will make a fresh attempt to sign the England striker after failing to do so in January.

Manchester United have reportedly decided to cut their losses with Rasmus Hojlund, but Joshua Zirkzee is set to stay at Old Trafford.

Arsenal are staging their own "beauty pageant" as they are actively pursuing deals for both Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal have no intention of cashing in on Riccardo Calafiori this summer - but they will sanction an exit for Oleksandr Zinchenko with AC Milan courting the former Manchester City star.

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid have started work on a bargain swoop for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate after already snapping up Trent Alexander-Arnold for free, reports claim.

The pitch that the Club World Cup final will be played on has been criticised following a goalless stalemate between Porto and Palmeiras in New Jersey.

Bournemouth are continuing talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the £60m sale of centre-back Ilya Zabarnyi who has been offered a five-year contract by the European champions.

Tottenham are weighing up an approach for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

THE GUARDIAN

The Crystal Palace ownership saga has taken another twist with the club's largest shareholder, John ­Textor, listing his holding company Eagle Football for an initial public offering in the US.

THE SUN

Napoli have £45m to spend on Jack Grealish or Alejandro Garnacho - but they will not take both.

Rayan Cherki has arrived in Manchester with a score to settle - and says he wants to "kill" Manchester United.

Ange Postecoglou is giving serious consideration to a Saudi Pro League switch.

Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga has his sights on a move to Europe in a cheap deal.

SCOTTISH SUN

Nicolas Khun is a £15m summer target for former club RB Leipzig.

