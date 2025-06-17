 Skip to content
Liverpool: FSG turn attention to LaLiga side Getafe as they look to develop multi-club model

Plus: Xavi Simons tells RB Leipzig he wants to leave the club this summer; Real Betis want to sign Antony on a permanent deal; Florian Wirtz is set for his Liverpool medical this week and Nottingham Forest begin contract talks with Callum Hudson-Odoi amid Man Utd interest

Tuesday 17 June 2025 23:13, UK

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Fenway Sports Group, the owner of Liverpool, has turned its attention to the LaLiga side Getafe as it looks to develop a multi-club model.

Atletico Madrid have placed Aston Villa's Lucas Digne on a list of alternative options should their interest in Andrew Robertson reach a dead end.

THE ATHLETIC

Netherlands international midfielder Xavi Simons has told RB Leipzig that he wishes to leave this summer.

Real Betis want to sign Antony permanently after his successful loan spell in Spain.

Galatasaray are still keen to sign Victor Osimhen.

Sources close to Brahim Diaz have said the player is in talks with Real Madrid about extending his contract.

Florian Wirtz is set for a medical on Friday ahead of completing his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool.

From scoring a wonder goal for FC Koln's U17s, becoming the Bundesliga's youngest ever goalscorer and winning the German league title with Bayer Leverkusen. Who is Liverpool's pending signing Florian Wirtz?

DAILY MAIL

Aston Villa are braced for further interest in Morgan Rogers this summer but have no plans to cash in on their England international at this stage.

Tottenham are reportedly set to delay a decision on captain Son Heung-Min's future until after their pre-season tour in Asia.

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-Min Son and Cristian Romero after the UEFA Europa League final
Image: Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-Min Son

Carlos Alcaraz has revealed how his highly anticipated mixed-doubles partnership with Emma Raducanu for this year's US Open came about, and shared how he plans to let the British No1 be 'the boss' on the court.

THE SUN

Nottingham Forest have opened talks to tie down Callum Hudson-Odoi to a new deal as Roma, Napoli and Manchester United circle.

Manchester United have deployed secret weapon Andre Onana to help them win the transfer battle for Bryan Mbeumo.

Speaking on the Transfer Show, Mark McAdam and Michael Bridge discuss Bryan Mbeumo's future as the Brentford forward continues to be linked heavily with a move to either Manchester United or Tottenham
DAILY MIRROR

Florian Wirtz has been snapped with former Bayer Leverkusen colleague Jeremie Frimpong ahead of their Anfield reunion.

Real Madrid have turned down the opportunity to sign Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen are monitoring a move for Cape Verde international midfielder Ilano Silva Timas.

