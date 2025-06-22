Chelsea and Manchester United explore Christopher Nkunku and Alejandro Garnacho swap deal - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea and Manchester United are weighing up the possibility of trying to send Christopher Nkunku and Alejandro Garnacho in opposite directions this summer.

Fabio Paratici has a consultancy contract with Tottenham Hotspur that runs to the end of August, meaning the club are under no pressure to hand him a new staff role despite the fact his worldwide ban is nearing an end.

SUN

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze is interested in spearheading Thomas Frank's Tottenham revolution.

Arsenal have sensationally entered the race for explosive PSG winger Bradley Barcola and are reportedly challenging Liverpool for the £100m star.

Mohammed Kudus has signed with renowned sports management firm ROOF as speculation over a potential move away from West Ham United continues to gather pace.

Leicester's future has been left shrouded in uncertainty as their Thai owners face a total business collapse.

DAILY MIRROR

AC Milan have made contact with Arsenal as they consider signing Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has spent the last three years at the Emirates but will soon enter the final 12 months of his deal.

A potential swap deal that would see Manchester United part ways with Jadon Sancho and welcome Dusan Vlahovic could be on the cards.

Scott McTominay is the latest mega-money target for Saudi giants Al Hilal according to reports.

Manchester United have dramatically reduced the size of their scouting network in a bid to put an end to years of bad transfer business.

DAILY MAIL

Paul Pogba believes Juventus did not do enough to support him during his doping ban.

Juventus are reportedly considering offering two players to Manchester United in an attempt to sign Jadon Sancho this summer.

GUARDIAN

Ibrahima Konaté is stalling on signing a new deal at Liverpool, raising fears at the club that another key player could run down his contract after this summer's departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

INDEPENDENT

There is still a €10m gap between Arsenal and RB Leipzig on Benjamin Sesko, as the London club's staff have also discussed a move for Chelsea's Noni Madueke.

THE I

Newcastle United are working on a deal to sign highly-rated 18 year-old Seung-Soo Park.

ATHLETIC

Jonny Evans is in advanced talks with Manchester United over a staff role that will tap into his knowledge of youth development.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have ramped things up in their bid to land top target Conor Coady.

Russell Martin could bolster his new-look Rangers backroom team by launching a move for ex-Arsenal goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo.

Ajax are pushing to sell former Aberdeen loanee Jay Gorter this summer.

Wrexham are working on a move to bring in former Rangers forward Tom Lawrence.

SCOTTISH SUN

Dinamo Bucharest are ready to offer former Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong an eye-watering deal to join them - but want a quick answer.

Nicolas Kuhn is reportedly edging closer to completing his Celtic exit this summer.

Ally McCoist will have to pay education bosses if he gets the green light for a controversial housing development.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.