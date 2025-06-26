Arsenal transfer news: Gunners to rival Tottenham for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal are ready to take on north London rivals Tottenham in the race for £68m Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is a free agent after his Boca Juniors contract was terminated.

Mario Balotelli is poised to by play for a third-division club in Spain.

DAILY MIRROR

Viktor Gyokeres has put Manchester United into pole position for his signature after making a U-turn on an Arsenal move.

Real Madrid are said to have sounded out Myles Lewis-Skelly in the hope that the Arsenal star would consider joining them on a free transfer before the teenager put pen to paper on a new contract.

Brentford have broadly agreed a deal to sign 20-year-old Feyenoord attacking midfielder Antoni Milambo.

Manchester United are struggling to sell Tyrell Malacia this summer as they attempt to offload a number of stars to boost their funds.

Manchester United are eyeing a shock move for a player relegated from the Premier League - Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

THE ATHLETIC

Fulham are pursuing a deal to sign Brazilian striker Romulo from Turkish side Goztepe.

Monaco are set to sign Ansu Fati on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure is reportedly set to be handed his first managerial role at Daring Brussels.

Arsenal's chief transfer target Benjamin Sesko has potentially dangled his strongest hint yet that he is interested in the Gunners.

West Ham are preparing to compete with Wolves for Nice forward Evann Guessand but need to secure sales first - which could hasten the exit of Mohammed Kudus.

THE INDEPENDENT

Oscar Bobb is determined to grasp his chance at the Club World Cup and prove he has a future at Manchester City.

THE TELEGRAPH

Newcastle have made bids for Brighton forward Joao Pedro, Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

Tottenham are determined not to be bullied into selling Cristian Romero for a cut-price fee by Atletico Madrid.

Napoli are preparing an official bid for Darwin Nunez after identifying the Liverpool striker as the No 1 choice to bolster Antonio Conte's attack for the Champions League.

Ronan O'Gara has warned British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell that Finn Russell could be "ineffective" if the Scotland fly-half has his natural instincts stifled.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Russell Martin wants to assess every member of the Rangers squad in person before he sanctions any departures.

Kilmarnock are set to re-sign midfielder Kyle Magennis.

Former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has been appointed as Robbie Keane's No 2 at Hungarian champions Ferencvaros.

DAILY RECORD

Veteran striker Luuk de Jong would be "open" to joining Rangers this summer amid surging speculation in the Netherlands.

Rennes have reportedly cut their valuation of Kyogo Furuhashi in half since his January arrival from Celtic.

