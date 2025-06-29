Manchester United must pay £65m to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Brentford are demanding Manchester United cough up £65million for Bryan Mbeumo.

Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim is willing to loan Andre Onana and find a new No 1.

Viktor Gyokeres has been given more time off as Sporting try to resolve his future amid interest from Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Liverpool's signing of Freddie Woodman has been a decade in the making.

Nottingham Forest have set their price for in-demand midfielder Lewis O'Brien amid interest from a slew of Championship clubs.

Morecambe have claimed that a deal to sell the club is on the brink of collapse, plunging the National League outfit's future into uncertainty.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United face the prospect of paying players millions to leave Old Trafford this summer, with buying clubs ready to exploit the need to offload players before the start of the Premier League season.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Darren Fletcher has held talks about becoming Manchester United's Under-18 manager.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Chelsea have been offered the chance to strike a £45million deal for Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez.

Image: Could Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez be moving to Chelsea?

Big-earning Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is set to stay at Manchester United next season after being offered a World Cup lifeline by Carlo Ancelotti.

Darwin Nunez has told Napoli that he is ready to leave Liverpool this summer - but the Italian club are ready to play a waiting game in a bid to force the Reds to drop their £70million valuation.

Chelsea could earn £8m or more from Marc Guehi's potential move to Liverpool, after the Blues included a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the defender's 2021 move to Crystal Palace.

Brighton are seeking a £60million package to sanction Joao Pedro's exit after rebuffing an offer worth up to £50m from Newcastle for the Brazilian international forward.

Robbie Savage is seemingly on the verge of becoming Forest Green's new head coach after resigning from a role at his current club.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

Chelsea have had an offer for Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro turned down.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea and Newcastle United are in competition to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro.

SCOTTISH DAILY MAIL

Lawrence Shankland looks set to leave Hearts after talks over a new contract broke down.

SUNDAY RECORD

Rangers hope to get the green light from Leicester City to sign Conor Coady this week.

Dundee boss Steven Pressley is set to make full use his Brentford links to sign Tony Yogane.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Lille are preparing to up the ante in their pursuit of Hamza Igamane.

Celtic want £1million for striker Johnny Kenny - as Bolton try to land the goalscorer.

Sir David Murray has welcomed the new US investment in Rangers - but warned fans they must be patient for success.

