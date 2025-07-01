Marcus Rashford transfer news: Bayern Munich considering shock move for Manchester United forward - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Bayern Munich are considering a shock move for Marcus Rashford.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are now said to be in advanced talks with Sporting Lisbon over a deal for Viktor Gyokeres with a move for Benjamin Sesko seemingly on the backburner.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are continuing to discuss a restructured bid for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo with optimism they can reach agreement by the end of the week over a deal worth around £65m.

Image: Bryan Mbeumo

Arsenal are making a revised offer for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera.

Newcastle are exploring a move for Marseille centre-back Leonardo Balerdi.

Everton have asked about Brighton defender Adam Webster.

Manchester City are ready to rival Liverpool for Salford City's promising young striker Will Wright.

Newcastle are poised to pull off a coup by signing former Liverpool prospect Isaac Moran.

Aston Villa forward Louie Barry's proposed sale to Hull City is off as it stands.

THE TIMES

Crystal Palace have provided evidence to UEFA aimed at proving that their co-owner John Textor played no role in the appointment of their manager Oliver Glasner.

Image: John Textor

Some of the world's leading track and field stars are still waiting on millions of pounds in payments they have been promised for participating in Michael Johnson's new Grand Slam Track series.

THE TELEGRAPH

Burnley are working on striker options for manager Scott Parker including Genk's Tolu Arokodare and Premier League players whose contracts have expired.

Formula 1 has acknowledged that both the Qatar and Abu Dhabi end-of-season grands prix could be relocated if conflict in the Middle East intensifies.

THE ATHLETIC

Jhon Duran is flying from Colombia to Turkey to complete a loan move from Al Nassr to Fenerbahce.

THE GUARDIAN

Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali has said he would like the British Grand Prix at Silverstone to remain on the F1 calendar forever.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have reportedly told RB Leipzig the asking price for Nicolas Kuhn amid escalating interest in the winger.