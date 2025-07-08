Arsenal ready to offer swap deal to beat Tottenham to Eberechi Eze transfer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal are prepared to offer a player swap for Eberechi Eze and look set to beat Tottenham to his signature. Andrea Berta is personally involved in talks with the player's representatives.

Sporting and Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres is prepared to wait until the end of the summer window to get a loan deal to another European club if his move to Arsenal does not materialise.

THE TIMES

Bayern Munich are exploring a deal for Christopher Nkunku, the out-of-favour Chelsea attacker.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a bid for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze in a manner that would enable them not to have to sell any of their current players.

THE MIRROR

Brentford are likely to demand £65m for their striker Bryan Mbeumo, 25, having already rejected bids of £55m and £62.5m from Manchester United for the Cameroon international.

Newcastle are the latest club to consider a move for Ollie Watkins, with Arsenal and Manchester United also keeping the Aston Villa star in mind amid their search for a new striker.

Arsenal's attempts to sign Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera have stalled as the LaLiga club are asking for more than £20m for the Spanish international.

THE TELEGRAPH

Wimbledon have blamed a ball boy for their latest line call shambles.

THE GUARDIAN

While Newcastle's pursuit of the Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford continues - the fee remains a sticking point

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are reportedly plotting a move to land Sheffield Wednesday star Djeidi Gassama.