Napoli to reignite transfer interest in Man Utd's Alejandro Garnacho with £45m proposal - Paper Talk
Plus: Al Hilal to try to tempt Premier League-linked Benjamin Sesko to join the Saudi side; Liverpool women hold talks with former Man City boss Gareth Taylor; Bayern enquire about RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons
Wednesday 9 July 2025 22:44, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
Napoli are back in for Alejandro Garnacho and are hoping to sign the Man Utd forward for £45m.
THE ATHLETIC
Bayern Munich have enquired about signing RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons.
THE SUN
Saudi giants Al Hilal could tempt RB Leipzig with a sensational offer for hitman Benjamin Sesko after failing to convince Victor Osimhen to join them. Moise Kean and Jean-Philippe Mateta have also been linked.
Former Shrewsbury and Cheltenham striker Ryan Bowman has been banned for three-and-a-half years for breaches of FA betting regulations.
TELEGRAPH
Complaints about Thomas Partey were raised with the Football Association, Arsenal and the Premier League 10 months before he was arrested by police.
Liverpool women have held talks with the former Manchester City head coach, Gareth Taylor, about their managerial vacancy.
DAILY MAIL
Manchester United hope Lord Seb Coe can help the club settle a land dispute with a nearby local business for their Old Trafford regeneration project.
DAILY RECORD
Shin Yamada has reportedly agreed his move to Celtic - and will arrive at the club following his international commitments with Japan.
Celtic's successful player trading model is set to come to fruition once again, with the Hoops poised to bank big bucks for Nicolas Kuhn.
Derek McInnes has revealed both Sabah Kerjota and Pierre Landry Kabore will be in the capital this week to complete their moves to Hearts.